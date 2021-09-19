Letter: It's all about power

Joshua Edward Long and Adrian Feliciano Long, Plaintiffs, vs. Jennifer Ann Boutelle, Defendant, State of South Carolina In the Family Court First Judicial Circuit County of Dorchester Case No. 2021-DR-18-0476 TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the subscriber, Paul W. Bradley, Esquire, at the address below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service. YOU ARE HEREBY GIVEN NOTICE FURTHER that if you fail to appear and defend and fail to answer the Complaint as required by this Summons within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, default judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Paul W. Bradley, Esquire, Attorney for Plaintiffs, 6 Carriage Lane, Suite A, Charleston, SC 29407 Tel: (843) 571-4611 Fax: (843) 571-4602 AD# 1959531.

