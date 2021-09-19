CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: It's all about power

The Post and Courier
 5 days ago

My family and I lived in Greenville in the early '70s. The state had a blue law enacted. Stores selling clothing, shoes and etc. could not open. Grocery stores could sell only items that were edible but not things like hand soap. Sorry, if you wanted to shower. One Sunday...

www.postandcourier.com

Related
Roll Call Online

‘It’s always urgent when it’s about vote, voice and power’

Climate change, a major concern of this week’s United Nations General Assembly, affects people across the globe through immigration, food production and the economy, to name a few. But as Ashley K. Shelton tells Mary C. Curtis, climate change is also spurring voter suppression. Shelton, who leads the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and is a founding member of the Black Southern Women’s Collective, is turning her attention to policies that need to be in place to ensure that Americans disproportionately affected by devastating weather events can fully participate in democracy.
IMMIGRATION
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stossel Sues Facebook for Allegedly Defaming Him With Fact-Check

This era of social media is bringing about a new genre of libel litigation — one where an individual says something, then is corrected, and then goes to court with bruised reputation. The latest complaint comes from John Stossel, the veteran TV journalist who on Wednesday sued Facebook in California federal court over what was affixed to his post about 2020 California forest fires and their cause. “This case presents a simple question: do Facebook and its vendors defame a user who posts factually accurate content, when they publicly announce that the content failed a ‘fact-check’ and is ‘partly false,’ and...
LAW
The Madras Pioneer

Letters to the Editor

The unvaccinated are being selfish and they need to start contributing to the war against COVID; and what part of American socialism are you willing to give up?Do you like your Social Security and Medicare? Mr. Tinnin, your letter to the editor (Sept. 15 Pioneer) dripped with your obvious dislike for socialized medicine and apparently socialism/socialists in general. I wonder if you realize the broad range of democratic socialism you may encounter every day. For instance, did you cash and spend the pandemic relief checks? Have you ever collected unemployment insurance and/or been retrained for another occupation through a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post and Courier

Dollard gives back to her community of Hemingway

After a successful pop-up event back in August, the owner of Tulle Lace & Silk will host two upcoming events, the first for those who wish to declutter and a second one she hopes will empower women in the area. On September 25, Shamica Dollard will hold an indoor yard...
HEMINGWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: I-526 extension needs environmental, cost data updated

I went to the Interstate 526 extension public hearing Sept. 14 in West Ashley that the state Department of Transportation held as part of the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement process. The Draft Environmental Impact Statement was last done in 2010, so it needs to be updated as part of the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
News Break
The Post and Courier

Summons - Jennifer Ann Boutelle

Joshua Edward Long and Adrian Feliciano Long, Plaintiffs, vs. Jennifer Ann Boutelle, Defendant, State of South Carolina In the Family Court First Judicial Circuit County of Dorchester Case No. 2021-DR-18-0476 TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint on the subscriber, Paul W. Bradley, Esquire, at the address below, within thirty (30) days after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service. YOU ARE HEREBY GIVEN NOTICE FURTHER that if you fail to appear and defend and fail to answer the Complaint as required by this Summons within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, default judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Paul W. Bradley, Esquire, Attorney for Plaintiffs, 6 Carriage Lane, Suite A, Charleston, SC 29407 Tel: (843) 571-4611 Fax: (843) 571-4602 AD# 1959531.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Celebrate democracy by registering to vote

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. Voting allows qualified citizens to have a say in who will represent them in local, state and federal elections. Too many Americans cannot vote because they have not registered or kept their registration information current. Voter registration is the first step. The League of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Independent

House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

The House is set to vote on legislation aimed at guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion, a bill that reflects the Democratic Party's response to a restrictive new Texas law that has placed access under threat. The expected House passage of the bill Friday is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom it in the Senate But Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision after the Supreme Court recently allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

In a reversal, the state Senate now opts not to come back in October

COLUMBIA — In a switch-around, the state Senate won't come back in October to take up redistricting or even maybe talk about mask mandates. Senate President Harvey Peeler said Sept. 24 the Senate panel drawing new, post-census voting maps won't be ready by mid-October, which means there will be no redistricting proposals for the full chamber to debate until later this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
Rappahannock News

Letter: Let’s not panic about COVID-19

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Quite a few years ago, when I was participating in a seminar, the really excellent instructor halted me in the midst of my presentation because I was getting a bit wound up. “Stop!” she quietly stated, then continued when that got my attention (!), “take a deep breath through your nose, hold it 5 seconds, and blow out through your mouth. Do this 5 times to calm down.”
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Mandates not about liberty

A common theme has begun to emerge in nearly all apoplectic Republican responses to President Biden’s recent get-tough approach to curbing the spread of COVID-19’s delta variant. Nearly all of those lawmakers’ livid condemnations of mask and vaccination mandates make the strident claim that such mandates infringe upon “individual liberty.”
U.S. POLITICS
Herald Times

Letter: Group madness about COVID

As someone whose livelihood and peace-of-mind have been greatly impacted by the global pandemic, I am losing patience with those who refuse to take the basic steps to protect one another from a deadly virus. The front-page photo in the Sunday Herald-Times (Sept. 12) shows a sea of high schoolers,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

