There could be some progress in mending the rift between Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson and the Detroit Lions. Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month in his first year of eligibility. He did not publicly acknowledge the Lions organization during his induction ceremony out of lingering bitterness over the way the franchise handled his unexpected retirement following the 2015 season. The Lions demanded Johnson repay some of his signing bonus, which created a fracture in the relationship that remains a fresh wound for the man known as Megatron.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO