(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Friday following a mixed session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,078. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, where we can expect to see little change, the main focus is likely to be on Germany, and not just because the sun is setting on Angela Merkel's tenure as German Chancellor this weekend, but also, we have the latest German IFO business climate survey in a week that saw the IFO downgrade its outlook for the German economy this year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO