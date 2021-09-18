CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

PBC on FS1/FS2 LIVE Results: Elon de Jesus, Rajon Chance Fight To Majority Draw

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon de Jesus was able to hand the opponent in front of him but was no match for the officials assigned to his latest bout. The Orlando-based Boricua thoroughly outfought former amateur rival Rajon Chance, only to have to settle for a majority draw in a fight de Jesus very clearly appeared to have won. None of the three judges saw it that way, with Rudy Barragan (57-55) awarding in favor of Chance, while Sergio Caiz (56-56) and Zachary Young (56-56) had it even after six rounds in producing the highly questionable draw Saturday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

