Through the first two quarters, the Buffalo Bills lead the Miami Dolphins 14-0. The lead has been powered by Buffalo’s relentless defense, which hasn’t given Miami an easy play all day. The Bills already have four sacks, two turnovers, and they knocked starting QB Tua Tagovailoa out of the game in the first quarter. Miami has tried just about every offensive tactic to stay in this game, but so far remain unable to find an answer for the blitzing defensive backs and linebackers Buffalo sends off the edge.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO