Live Updates: Texas Longhorns vs. Rice Owls

The Texas Longhorns and Rice Owls are just minutes away from kick-off at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Follow along with the Longhorns Country staff below as we bring you the up-to-the-minute updates throughout the game, including big plays, score changes, and much much more.

You can also follow our message board open thread at the Longhorns Country Forums, or check us out on both Twitter and Facebook for the latest in-game updates.

PREGAME

We are live here at DKR and. the fans are beginning to trickle into their seats. The student section is filled to the brim 45 minutes before kick-off, and both teams are on the field warming up.

As new starting quarterback Casey Thompson gets set to make his first start in a Texas Longhorns jersey, the question remains: How will the junior signal-caller handle the bright lights of his first college football start?

But perhaps more importantly, can the Longhorns bounce back from their dreadful performance against Arkansas from a week ago? Or will the Razorbacks beat them twice?

1ST QUARTER

After winning the toss, Rice has elected to defer. Texas will receive the opening kick.

Following a big run from Bijan Robinson on the second play from scrimmage, the Longhorns converted a fourth and short down to the 11-yard line of the Owls. A couple of plays later, it was again Robinson getting into the end zone, putting the Longhorns up 7-0 after the kick.

change of possession

The Longhorns forced a quick three and out from the Owls offense on their opening drive, taking over possession at their own 40-yard line after a short return by D'Shawn Jamison.

change of possession

Texas quickly handed the ball right back to the Owls, however, on a Casey Thompson interception.

change of possession

After converting on a third and medium, Rice quickly moved across midfield with a pair of first downs, followed by a long run from Khalan Griffin that put the Owls deep in Longhorns territory. The Texas defense would hold, however, forcing a Rice field goal attempt. The attempt would sail wide, leaving the score at 7-0 Texas.

change of possession

It didn't take long for the Longhorns to respond to the Rice mistake, with Roschon Johnson taking a zone-read keeper 72 yards to the end zone for a score, and putting the Longhorns up 14-0 with 1:33 to go in the quarter.

change of possession

After a staunch defensive possession for the Horns, things continued to trend upwards, with running back Keilan Robinson blocking the Owls punt, which proceeded to trickle out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and put Texas up 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

change of possession

Texas didn't take long to capitalize on the momentum from the blocked punt, marching down the field for another score to go up 23-0 early in the second quarter.

change of possession

Rice was able to move the ball on their ensuing drive, threatening to get into scoring position after crossing midfield. However, the Longhorns defense once again rose to the challenge, stopping the Owls on third down, and forcing a punt.

change of possession

After gaining possession off of the Rice Punt, the Longhorns wasted no time in extending the lead over the Owls. Things started with a big pass from Casey Thompson to Kelvontay Dixon for 22 yards. A couple of plays later, Bijan Robinson exploded through the line for a 62-yard touchdown run for the Longhorns, giving him his third score of the game, and putting Texas up 30-0 late in the second quarter.

change of possession

On their next possession, the Owls couldn't get anything going, punting the ball right back to Thompson and the Longhorns with just under three minutes to go in the half.

change of possession

The Longhorns would once again make quick work of the rice defense on the next possession, with Casey Thompson connecting with Jared Wiley for a 21-yard touchdown pass, putting Texas up 37-0 with 1:38 to go in the half.

change of possession

On the very next play from scrimmage for the Owls, the Longhorns would force a fumble on a B.J. Foster strip, taking the ball over near mid-field.

change of possession

The Longhorns moved the ball quickly down the field on the ensuing possession, with Casey Thompson hitting Xavier Worthy for his first career touchdown as a Texas Longhorn, and making the score 44-0 Longhorns.

THIRD QUARTER

change of possession

Out of the locker room, Rice was unable to get anything going on their first possession, punting to the Longhorns.

change of possession

Just a couple of plays later, backup running back Kelian Robinson would make the Owls pay, exploding for a 65-yard touchdown run to make the score 51-0 Texas early in the third quarter.

change of possession

Rice would once again fail to move the ball on the Longhorns defense, punting away, with Texas taking over on their own 24-yard line.

change of possession

After taking over possession, the Longhorns would take time off the clock while putting together another efficient drive on the ground. Freshman Johnathan Brooks would cap off the drive with a touchdown, putting the Horns up 58-0 with 1:08 to go in the third quarter.

change of possession

FOURTH QUARTER

After another stop for the Texas defense, Rice would be forced to punt yet again, with the Longhorns taking over from their own 25-yard line.

change of possession

For the first time all night, the Longhorns were stopped on a possession, turning the ball over on downs inside the Rice 10 yard line.

change of possession

From there, the Horns and Owls would run out the clock, as Texas finished with the 58-0 win, moving to 2-1 on the year.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.