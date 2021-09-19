Roaring Camp Gold Saturday Night New York Steak Cookout

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRoaring Camp's Saturday Night Cookout Dinner, 13010 Tabeaud Road in Pine Grove, is a five hour trip into the canyon, leaving at 5 p.m. and returning at 10 p.m. After the guide shows you the Museum, Camp and the Placer Gold mine operation he will show you how to pan for gold — you keep the nuggets! The dinner is a hearty New York Steak BBQ, Fried Potatoes, Corn on the Cob, Salad and Just wait until you taste the awesome fried bread. Please call to make your reservations and ask about our monthly specials, 209-296-4100, visit www.roaringcampgold.com, or email info@roaringcampgold.com.

