CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A Message from the First Selectman

By First Selectman David Bindelglass
eastoncourier.news
 7 days ago

Lest we forget about Covid this week Easton passed 500 cases overall. Still the trend is towards better. As you know, several weeks ago I joined my Republican colleagues, the First Selectmen of Fairfield and Westport in declaring a mask mandate inside all buildings in our respective towns. We have all struggled with enforcement and this week our respective police chiefs got together to discuss this as well. We all want to be perfectly clear that the mask mandate is real, and as you know if you attended the last Easton Board of Education meeting the police will be called to enforce it. I am sorry that they have been put in this position, and worse they are being taken away from more important duties to do this, which is also a waste of your tax dollars. Nonetheless, the mandate will be enforced.

eastoncourier.news

Comments / 0

Related
eastoncourier.news

Easton Town Referendum: The People Have Spoken

Voters went to the polls on Sept. 21 to decide the future of five ballot questions affecting quality of life issues for the town. They approved all but one of them, the funding for the design of a multi-use pathway intended to increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety along Sport Hill Road. The official results were 555 in favor and 865 opposed, or 39% in favor to 61% opposed.
EASTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Monica McNally Makes her Case for Darien First Selectman

With Darien’s longtime First Selectman Jayme Stevenson deciding not to run for another term in November, Monica McNally has jumped into the race as the Republican candidate. IN 2019, Stevenson ran for reelection without Democratic opposition, and garnered 90 percent of the vote against a petitioning candidate. In 2017, she beat out a Democratic challenger with more than 70 percent of the vote.
ELECTIONS
Middletown Press

Republican Goshen first selectman candidate is longtime volunteer

GOSHEN — Longtime resident and volunteer Todd Carusillo is running for first selectman, “for the love of the town of Goshen.”. “I’ve been here for 40 years, and I want to see the town continue in the same direction,” said Carusillo, who was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee earlier this summer. “(First Selectman Robert Valentine) Bob has done a great job, and it’s sad to see him go. I want to continue the work he’s done.”
GOSHEN, CT
NewsTimes

Redding First Selectman 'just so happy' to win Democratic primary, heads to November election

REDDING — Four-term incumbent first selectman Julia Pemberton was declared the winner of an unusual Democratic primary Tuesday night, defeating local school board member and Democratic Town Committee chairman Mike D’Agostino by a landslide. Unofficial results were announced shortly after 8 p.m., with D’Agostino garnering 201 votes to Pemberton’s 565.
REDDING, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Medicare Fraud#Republican#Easton Board Of Education#Sses#Ems#The Ems Association#Scams
islandeyenews.com

Message From The Mayor: September 2021

Wow, what a summer, what a year or for that matter, 2 years. Today, on Labor Day, I am sitting at my office to beat the deadline for my Message from the Mayor. As I drove here, I stopped by the grocery store, the tellers and manager were finally able to stop and talk, the summer rush is over and everyone can breathe a little clearer again. Don’t take me wrong, while tourism is good for the island, it keeps our local businesses in the black, and keeps your taxes way down. It’s always a sigh of relief when Labor Day gets here. Labor Day is known as the “unofficial end of summer.” A few decades ago, we used to have a “Seize the Island Back” party celebrating this time of the year. But, before I go any further, let’s all give a shout out and a big sign of recognition for the American workforce. Look around the world and we are the country everyone looks to for success, looks at our achievements and always for our help. Labor Day became a Federal Holiday in 1894. And since then, look at the advancements in every aspect of American life. We should all count our blessings for being Americans. This past Friday, Sept. 3, the candidate deadline for the Isle of Palms’ mayor race and council seats topped off at three for mayor and 10 for council. I applaud everyone who threw their name in the race, thank you! The scary part, only a few have actually lived here for any amount of time, and very few have actually attended a council meeting. Plus, there is a monied group who is spending big bucks so they can take back the island and fix a do nothing government. Interesting. Plus, they are supporting their own slate of candidates. I’m not sure who they are taking back the island from nor have I ever seen a council working under such incredible amounts of pressure in preserving the island with so many challenges as we have seen over the last four years. If I were a candidate, I would separate myself from any slate, especially one who hosted a fundraiser for the governor who threw us under the bus with S-40 and then amazingly can get a bridge restriped taking out our emergency lane in record time. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, without the emergency lane, it is just a matter of time before someone gets hurt or worse. I ask our residents to ask each candidate how long have they lived here, have they ever had to evacuate the island due to a hurricane and have they gone out, talked to the residents to see what the issues are, instead of having some big dollar, newly arrived “resident’s group” tell them to fight for the resident’s rights when that’s all this council has done. Mostly, I see a type of corporate bottom line talking, when in fact, the Isle of Palms has always been a small community that has a mixture of year round residents, second home residents, vacation rental homes, and, of course, our day visitors. I hope our candidates will go back to our minutes of the April 2015 council meeting and continue to fight for our parking plan. Yes, we had to give up some parking along Palm Boulevard, but we kept our parking plan in place. We need independent thinkers, not alliances who rely on special interest in the background, who have their own agendas. Maybe I am biased but I don’t see anything wrong with the way we have run our city since 1953, but there are some who move here because they fall in love with our paradise,
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
eastoncourier.news

Voters Approve All Ballot Questions Except the Pathway

Below are the unofficial results of the Sept. 21, 2021 referendum as posted on the Town of Easton website:. 1. Shall the Town of Easton appropriate the sum of $550,000.00 for the Partial Roof Replacement at 660 Morehouse Road?. YES: 1024. NO: 382. ______________________________________________________________. 2. Shall the Town of Easton...
ELECTIONS
Seacoast Online

Letter: Vote Jay Lieberman for Ward 2 Selectman

I recently filed as a candidate for Ward 2 Selectman. If you vote at the Connie Bean Center/Portsmouth Middle School, that is Ward 2. This position is primarily administrative in nature. Ward Moderators, Registrars and Selectmen help ensure that things go smoothly on Election Day. I believe that our ability to vote is the most sacred part of living in our country. Regardless of political party, we are all equals on Election Day. My goal is to provide a positive and efficient experience for anyone that is legally able to cast a ballot. Please consider voting for me on November 2.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
greenwichfreepress.com

First Selectman Camillo announces update to face mask requirement

Press release from the Greenwich First Selectman’s office, Thursday, Sept 23, 2021. As residents continue to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and infection and hospitalization rates continue to decline, First Selectman Fred Camillo announced that the mandate to wear a mask businesses and private clubs will be relaxed. Effective Friday, September 24,...
GREENWICH, CT
akronschools.com

Message from Governor DeWine

Thank you for all your work during these very tough times. I deeply appreciate what you and your team are doing to protect and educate Ohio’s children. As of today, we have 61 percent of students in public schools covered by a local masking requirement. This is a continued increase and a very positive step in the right direction.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

GOP Group Clears Step to Pursue Michigan Voting Restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican organizers of veto-proof legislation that would make it harder to vote cleared a procedural step Thursday when the Michigan elections board approved a 100-word summary that will appear on top of the ballot petition. Once the Board of State Canvassers also clears the petition's form,...
MICHIGAN STATE
middletowncityschools.com

Message from the Superintendent

In the past week, schools around Ohio - and across the country - have been hit by acts of vandalism that appear to be inspired by a trend on the social media app TikTok. This trend encourages people to steal or damage school property. Our high school alone has had many such incidents, including restroom vandalism and threats of violence towards our students and staff.
EDUCATION
Daily Times Leader

Selectman discuss EMA Director's request for a coordinator

Clay County EMA Director Torrey Williams is an extremely busy man. With keeping track of flood waters, washed out roads and bridges, downed trees due to straight line winds, COVID-19 numbers, setting up testing sites for the virus and things too numerous to mention, it is a lot for one man to do.
CLAY COUNTY, MS
i95 ROCK

Brookfield First Selectman Candidate Tara Carr Says Current Administration is ‘Working In a Vacuum’

Tara Carr is a Republican candidate for First Selectman in Brookfield, CT. She's running against the current first Selectman Steve Dunn, and an unaffiliated candidate, Austin Monteiro. During election season, the Ethan and Lou Show likes to give listeners in the Greater-Danbury area, a deeper look at their candidates. Each year before November 2, we try and get as many of them on as possible.
BROOKFIELD, CT
eastoncourier.news

Letter: A Yes Vote On Pathway Is a Vote For Commercialization – Vote No

In his Sept. 18 message, ostensibly published in his role as First Selectman, Mr. Bindelglass went too far with his last line that people that should be cautious about “false and conspiratorial narratives.” I agree but I don’t know what those are in this context unless the First Selectman is falsely trying to portray those opposed to commercial development of Easton as seeing conspiracies behind every door. Perhaps the Courier can ask him to provide the public a fuller explanation? There are good people in town that oppose this pathway for very good reasons.
POLITICS
eastoncourier.news

Op-Ed: The Case for Universal Design Adding Value to Our Town

At our recent Town Meeting, the governing body of the town, we heard differing views on the meaning, intention and uses of the proposed multi-use pathway, which is an item on Tuesday’s referendum, asking to affirm spending 80,000 upfront for the initial design phase, to be 80% reimbursed, among other town improvement referendum questions.
ENTERTAINMENT
SignalsAZ

A Message from Prescott Mayor Mengarelli- Sept 13

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Here are some of the things I’ll be mentioning today:. Prescott HopeFest Arizona. Yavapai County Fair. Events in the Area. Prescott City Council Study Session. Non-Profit of the Week:...
PRESCOTT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy