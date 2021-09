Chicago-area artist Linda Schmitt has won the People's Choice Award for West Chicago's annual Art Banner Exhibit, which had the theme of "Take Flight" for 2021. According to the West Chicago Cultural Arts Commission, Schmitt received the most online votes in the People's Choice poll. Schmitt's watercolor painting of a heron titled "Taking Off" was among 23 original works of art transferred onto vinyl banners and installed on Main and West Washington streets from May through September.

