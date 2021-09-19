CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Guild Wars 2 stream previews End of Dragons’ Vindicator, Bladesworn, and Catalyst

By Colin Henry
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuild Wars 2 players are getting no shortage of new expansion info lately, between last week’s fishing and skiff stream and last month’s preview of the first three elite specs. If you are still waiting on info for your favorite class’s new elite spec, perhaps you will see it in this week’s Guild Chat stream, where ArenaNet discussed End of Dragons’ new specs for Revenant, Warrior, and Elementalist.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ gets an official release time

Blizzard’s upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected now has an official release time for its September 23 launch date. Fans of Diablo 2 who have been waiting for Resurrected to launch will be able to download the game from 4 PM BST (8 AM PT) on September 23 from Blizzard’s BattleNet service.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2 details End of Dragons’ fishing and boat mechanics and masteries

Ever since ArenaNet announced that fishing – and its companion fishing boats, skiffs – would be a major feature of End of Dragons, Guild Wars 2 players have been anxiously awaiting more information and speculating about how skiffs will be functionally different from the skimmer and what fishing will feel like. Yesterday, on its Guild Chat dev stream, ArenaNet gave us a sneak peek at these upcoming features.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Guild Wars 2 - World vs. World Major Restructuring Plans Detailed

After plenty of community input, ArenaNet has published an update on major upcoming changes to World vs. World in Guild Wars 2. From population issues to the matching systems, to alliances, there will be multiple phases of changes designed to improve the experience in ways like addressing population issues and improving quality of life functions. Even just feeling like the WvW base feels valued and can trust that improvements will not only start to happen soon, but that their feedback really matters.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Guild Wars 2 Shows Off Fishing And Skiffs

Fishing! It's the be-all-and-end-all request for seemingly every MMORPG that's ever launched, and today it was Guild Wars 2's turn to jump into the deep end and describe the activity that will be coming in the End of Dragons expansion in this week's Guild Chat livestream. As was the case...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild Wars 2#Previews#Legendary Alliance#The Luxon Armada#Selfless Spirit#F2#Pvp#Catalyst#Grand Finale
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2’s Path of Fire and Heart of Thorns expansion bundle is half off through Amazon right now

A few weeks back on the MOP Podcast, I suggested to our listeners that if they were thinking about getting into Guild Wars 2 on the End of Dragons hype train but didn’t already own the whole bundle of expansions, they should wait until closer to the anniversary as ArenaNet always puts everything on sale. It turns out that the current sale is a pretty good one, though you’ll have to wiggle your way through the Twitch/Amazon Prime Gaming system to get it. (That’s not an affiliate code/link.)
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Flameseeker Chronicles: Everything we learned about Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons’ fishing and skiffs

Fishing is one of those weirdly ubiquitous RPG systems. Nobody picks an MMO based on how good its fishing skill is, and nobody complains when a new MMO launches with no fish to catch. Yet, with the launch of End of Dragons, all of the “big five” MMORPGs will have it, and countless other MMORPGs, single-player RPGs, and everything in between have it in some form as well. It’s one of those things that you will either love or pretty much ignore, but either way, it’s coming to Guild Wars 2.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Guild Wars 2 teases Revenant Vindicator elite spec

Just like numerous fans predicted so far, the Revenant elite specialisation in Guild Wars 2 : End of Dragons will be using a greatsword. Others predicted that the legends they will invoke will be those of Viktor and Archemorus, which also turned out to be correct. Considering the duo's interactions...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mmorpg.com

The Bladesworn is Guild Wars 2's Warrior Elite Specialization

The Bladesworn wields a gun saber, which is just what it sounds like. If surprising your enemies with the power of a gun and a longsword sounds like your style of doing things, well look no further than this specialization. Oh, and you can also use magic cartridges to enhance your attacks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

End Guide: How to Reach the End and Defeat the Ender Dragon

To get to the end of Minecraft, you'll need to gather a few things first. Once you are prepared, you will enter The End and defeat the Enderdragon. A diamond pickaxe is number one priority because you'll need it to get obsidian (to get to the Netherworld), but more importantly to get more diamond.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Gogeta (DB Super) Previewed in New Trailer

Ready the fusion dance, because Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is once again expanding its roster with a new playable DLC character. Previously announced in August, Bandai Namco has previewed gameplay of Gogeta (DB Super) in a new trailer uploaded to the Bandai Namco Entertainment Youtube channel. The trailer features the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

GW2: End of Dragons elite spec for Warriors grants them a new weapon

Warriors have always been highly popular in Guild Wars games and it appears that End of Dragons might just add to that. Their new elite specialisation, the Bladesworn, will see them wielding a weapon available only to them. Technically, it's not a permanent weapon, not an item you can equip....
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Second Beta kicks off September 21

ArenaNet have officially announced that the Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Second Beta test will be starting on September 21, 2021. The beta will feature three new character elite specialisations. Logging in to Guild Wars 2 beginning at 9:00 AM. on September 21 will grant players the ability to...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Guild Wars 2: ‘Upgrading to DirectX11 is the first step toward being able to do more shiny things’

If the Revenant, Warrior, and Elementalist aren’t your Cup of Light-Roasted Coffee, then next week’s Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons beta round might not spark your attention. But not so fast: There’s more to the beta than just the new elite specs. As promised, ArenaNet is also going to run the DirectX 11 beta the same week, beginning on September 21st.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

DirectX11 support added to Guild 2 Wars to plan for MMO’s future

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. DirectX 11 is meant to make the game more beautiful over time. The support...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Uncharted Waters Online hopes to boost visibility with its ‘first’ official trailer

It’s safe to say that Uncharted Waters Online isn’t the name that’s on every MMO player’s lips. The quirky seafaring title has labored in obscurity for many years now under several different owners, most recently Papaya with a 2017 relaunch. Getting eyes on the game’s been a challenge for the current owners, so any excuse to celebrate is one that Papaya is going to take.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy