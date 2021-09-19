Guild Wars 2 stream previews End of Dragons’ Vindicator, Bladesworn, and Catalyst

Fishing is one of those weirdly ubiquitous RPG systems. Nobody picks an MMO based on how good its fishing skill is, and nobody complains when a new MMO launches with no fish to catch. Yet, with the launch of End of Dragons, all of the “big five” MMORPGs will have it, and countless other MMORPGs, single-player RPGs, and everything in between have it in some form as well. It’s one of those things that you will either love or pretty much ignore, but either way, it’s coming to Guild Wars 2.

