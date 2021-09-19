CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints enter Carolina game without 8 assistant coaches

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFdJs_0c0YGoAC00
Virus Outbreak-Saints Football FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville, Fla. Six unidentified members of the Saints coaching staff, a player and a nutritionist have tested positive for COVID-19, two people familiar with the situation said, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The people spoke with The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team and NFL had not made a public statement about the matter. The names of those who tested positive were not expected to be released in the short term because of federal medical privacy laws. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will have a total of eight coaches unable to attend Sunday's road game against the Panthers because of positive COVID-19 tests.

While offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young ,will not be able to attend the game, the club announced on Saturday.

The club said Nielsen's and Young's game day roles will be divided among the rest of the defensive staff.

Six other assistant coaches already had been ruled out: receivers coach Curtis Johnson, tight ends coach Dan Roushar, running backs coach Joel Thomas, offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle and special teams assistant Phil Galiano.

The initial outbreak affecting primarily the coaching staff became evident from test results on Tuesday, two days after New Orleans' 38-3 victory over Green Bay a Saints “home game” that was moved to Jacksonville, Florida. The NFL relocated the game because officials were concerned that it was too soon after the Aug. 29 landfall of Hurricane Ida, which caused widespread damage and power outages in southeast Louisiana, for the New Orleans area to accommodate an event at the 73,000-seat Superdome.

The club, which has been practicing in the Dallas area since evacuating for Ida on Aug. 28, began operating under the NFL's enhanced mitigation protocols after the outbreak this week, requiring masking inside facilities and daily testing, among other social distancing measures.

The outbreak did not affect the active roster. The only player placed on the Saints' COVID-19 list this week was receiver Michael Thomas, who already was unavailable until Week 7 because he began the regular season on the club's physically unable to perform list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kenny Stills Has A 2-Word Message For Saints Fans

On Monday night, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Kenny Stills is signing with the New Orleans Saints. This will mark the veteran wideout’s second tenure with the franchise. The Saints selected Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact in Sean...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Has Plenty Of Praise For Jameis Winston And Sean Payton’s Saints Offense

BOSTON (CBS) — No one talks up an opponent like Bill Belichick, whether the Patriots head coach is talking about an all-time great or someone who is… not all that good. We’re all patiently waiting for next week when Belichick will have no option but to discuss an upcoming matchup with Tom Brady. At that point, he’ll actually have to talk about the GOAT, which should be real interesting after the quarterback led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title after leaving New England. But first, Belichick and the Patriots have to worry about the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. And...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers: Saints without two key players in Week 1 game

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) The Packers will play a Saints team without a couple of key players in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints already had concerns with depth at wide receiver and cornerback entering their Week 1 showdown with the Green Bay Packers. Now it’s even worse.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chaney
packersnews.com

Six New Orleans Saints assistant coaches test positive for COVID-19, per reports

Six New Orleans Saints assistant coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Media and ESPN reported Tuesday. One player and a nutritionist also tested positive, per the reports. Saints coach Sean Payton said before the season that the entire coaching staff had been vaccinated. NFL policy states the team will...
NFL
wgno.com

Saints place Davenport, Alexander on IR, seven coaches to miss Sunday’s game at Carolina

The Saints will have several missing from the roster and the coaching roster Sunday at Carolina. The club announced Friday that it had placed defensive end Marcus Davenport and linebacker Kwon Alexander on injured reserve. The Saints signed fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad and re-signed linebacker Wynton McManis to the practice squad.
NFL
theScore

Saints without 7 assistants vs. Panthers due to virus protocols

The New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday without seven assistant coaches due to COVID-19 protocols, the club announced. Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will all miss the contest. Galiano serves as the assistant special teams coach, while the other six coaches work on the offensive side of the ball.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Panthers#Ap#The Associated Press
ESPN

New Orleans Saints awaiting game status for Marshon Lattimore, COVID-positive assistants

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and half of the New Orleans Saints' coaching staff remain maybes for Sunday's game at Carolina as of Friday morning. Coach Sean Payton said Friday morning that Lattimore will probably be a "game-time decision." A source confirmed to ESPN that Lattimore underwent thumb surgery earlier this week.
NFL
The Spun

2 More Saints Coaches Will Reportedly Miss Sunday’s Game

Yesterday, the New Orleans Saints announced that they’d be without seven offensive coaches for tomorrow’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers due to COVID-19 protocols. Offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle, special teams assistant Phil Galiano, senior offensive analyst/wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar and running backs coach Joel Thomas were all ruled out amidst a virus outbreak.
NFL
Daily Herald

Winston praises Payton as Saints assistants deal with COVID

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Jameis Winston sees a silver lining in a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined six offensive assistants for the New Orleans Saints. 'œWe got to experience one of the best offensive mind head coaches ever in the game one-on-one like a staff meeting running the team,' the veteran quarterback said Wednesday after another practice for the displaced Saints on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas. 'œI've never been in that room of watching tape with Sean, of going through situations with Sean and voicing how he would like something done.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Saints Injury Report: Alexander and Davenport to IR, Lattimore “gametime decision,” 7 assistant coaches out Sunday due to COVID

The Saints will be short-handed to some degree Sunday at Carolina. The full extent of it is still unclear. The team placed linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Marcus Davenport on Reserve/Injured, signed fullback Alex Armah from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and re-signed LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints lose two more assistants for game vs. Carolina Panthers amid COVID-19 protocols

The list of assistant coaches not with the New Orleans Saints for their game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers grew on Saturday. The Saints announced that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the team for its second game of the season due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff, the team said, adding that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be with the club in Carolina.
NFL
WAFB

Saints without seven offensive coaches Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -COVID-19 will have an impact on the Saints coaching staff Sunday against Carolina. In all, seven offensive assistant coaches will miss the team’s game against the Panthers. The coaches who will be absent are: Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams),...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more Saints coaches held out of Panthers game due to COVID-19 protocols

The hits just keep coming. The fully-vaccinated New Orleans Saints coaching staff has been managing a series of breakthrough COVID-19 cases, and on Saturday the team announced two more coaches will miss Sunday’s away game with the Carolina Panthers: defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and his assistant Brian Young. Both coaches must return negative test results in two consecutive days before they may rejoin the team.
NFL
bostonnews.net

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game

Saints continue streak of not being shut out New Orleans Saints. With the 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 19 the New Orleans Saints' record falls to 1-1. New Orleans will return to action Sunday, Sept. 26 when it plays the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., at noon. The game will be regionally televised on Fox (Fox8 locally).
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
42K+
Followers
71K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy