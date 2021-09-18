HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Charles Lee Babb, 83, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Huntsville Alabama. Charles was born in Hopkins County, Kentucky and was a former resident of Marshall County, Kentucky. He was a retired coal miner and barber. A loving husband, dad, granddad, great granddad, and friend to all, Charles loved spending time with his family and friends as well as helping others. He enjoyed spending time at Kentucky Lake. He loved life and will be truly missed. One of Charles’ biggest accomplishments was achieving 25 years of sobriety, which he celebrated on Labor Day weekend 2021.