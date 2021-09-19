CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bradyn Swinson out for Oregon's matchup with Stony Brook

By Jarrid Denney about 6 hours
Oregon has a plethora of players on the defensive side of the ball who are nursing injuries this week. At least a few of them will be sidelined during the Ducks’ Week 3 matchup with Stony Brook. Star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux did not go through warmups before the game,...

