Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bradyn Swinson out for Oregon's matchup with Stony Brook

The Obvious: The first-third of the 2021 USC Trojans’ football season has been a wildly unpredictable ride with the early firing of its head coach, the instillation of an interim head coach with no previous head coaching experience, and a true freshman quarterback, who was seriously threatening to unseat the returning 2020 All-Pac-12 signal caller until derailed by knee surgery. So now another spin of USC’s quarterback wheel of fortune as the Trojans (2-1, 1-1- Pac-12 South) welcome the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12 North) to the Coliseum this Saturday night (7:30 p.m. PDT/FS1) for a big Pac-12 Conference game. The Not So Obvious: The health status of All-Pac-12 starter Kedon Slovis (neck) and backup true freshman sensation Jaxson Dart (knee) were in question before this week’s practices, which left another true freshman QB, Miller Moss, waiting in the wings. It appears Slovis is healthy enough to start against Oregon State with Moss as his backup. As for Dart, it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that the prodigy quarterback from Utah underwent minor surgery earlier in the week to repair a torn meniscus suffered in USC’s 45-14 win over Washington State on Saturday. Is Trojans’ interim head coach Donte Williams worried? At an earlier press briefing, Williams said he won’t worry about who is quarterbacking the Trojans; he’ll let Oregon State worry about it. Zing and drum roll, please!

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO