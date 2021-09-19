CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland posts first day with inch of rain since January

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland recorded more rain Saturday than on any single day in the past eight months. And the day isn’t over yet. According to Chris Burling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, 1.22 inches of rain had fallen at Portland International Airport by Saturday afternoon. Down the valley...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland Thursday weather: a perfect first day of fall

The first day of fall in Portland begins with a light fog over the city and temperatures in the mid-50s until about 8 a.m. The morning will be mostly cloudy, then gradually brighten up with some sun in the afternoon, settling the high around 74 degrees for a perfect autumn day. Winds will be light. Take the family for a hike to see the beginnings of the changing tree foliage or start your pumpkin carving (it’s never too early).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Stretch of I-84 in NE Portland to close through October weekend for footbridge installation

Interstate 84 in both directions will be closed for a weekend in October as the city of Portland begins installing its latest pedestrian and bike bridge. The city has spent a year constructing foundations for the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge and will install the span next month. The bridge will connect to Northeast 7th Avenue on both sides of the freeway and will link the Lloyd District and the Central Eastside.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Another murder hornet nest destroyed in northwestern Washington

BLAINE, Wash. — Another nest built by Asian giant hornets north of Seattle close to the Canada border has been destroyed, according to state officials. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Thursday on social media that the latest nest eradication of the also known as murder hornets east of Blaine, Washington is the fourth overall and third this year, The Bellingham Herald reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Oregon doubles down on centralizing rent assistance program as backlogs persist

Oregon will task an outside vendor with processing rent assistance applications for the state’s next round of federal funding in an effort to avoid another alarming backlog. Social services organizations across the state have processed emergency rental assistance applications throughout the pandemic, but those agencies struggled over the summer to keep up with unprecedented demand, leaving thousands of renters waiting for aid.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Remove cattle, not wolves

According to the Sept. 17 article “Oregon OKs killing most wolves in Baker County pack, including half of breeding pair, after attacks,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the slaughter of most of the Lookout Mountain wolf pack. Whose interests does the department serve? The idea that one can change the dietary preference of wolves by shooting pups from a helicopter is about as revolting as clubbing seal pups for their marketable fur. The reasons for this slaughter are reminiscent of the justification for eradicating Oregon wolves during the first half of the 20th century. Wolves are part of the ecological system, while grazing cattle are not. If ranchers find the cost of growing cattle is too expensive with wolves, the answer is obvious: Stop parading meaty morsels past wolves or get out of the business.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
60K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy