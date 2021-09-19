Portland posts first day with inch of rain since January

According to the Sept. 17 article “Oregon OKs killing most wolves in Baker County pack, including half of breeding pair, after attacks,” the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has authorized the slaughter of most of the Lookout Mountain wolf pack. Whose interests does the department serve? The idea that one can change the dietary preference of wolves by shooting pups from a helicopter is about as revolting as clubbing seal pups for their marketable fur. The reasons for this slaughter are reminiscent of the justification for eradicating Oregon wolves during the first half of the 20th century. Wolves are part of the ecological system, while grazing cattle are not. If ranchers find the cost of growing cattle is too expensive with wolves, the answer is obvious: Stop parading meaty morsels past wolves or get out of the business.

