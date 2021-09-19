CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Heigl Insists Motherhood Was The Reason She Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Kristine Belonio
 5 days ago
Katherine Heigl has addressed the rumors that she left “Grey’s Anatomy” on bad terms, more than a decade after she abruptly departed the hit series to the shock of her fans. The 42-year-old actress revealed in an excerpt from Lynette Rice’s “How To Save a Life: The Inside Story of...

The Real Reason Patrick Dempsey Was Killed Off ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Many fans are STILL not over McDreamy checking out of “Grey’s Anatomy”. But a new book called “How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy” by author Lynette Rice shares the behind-the-scenes. Producers, former cast members, and even Patrick gave quotes for the book that painted the...
Patrick Dempsey Left ‘Grey's Anatomy' Over ‘HR Issues', New Book Says

Patrick Dempsey's stunning exit from "Grey's Anatomy" in 2015 came after his mood on the set was less than dreamy, according to a new book about the show. In an excerpt in The Hollywood Reporter from Lynette Rice's upcoming book, "How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy," former "Grey's" executive producer James D. Parriott says that things had reached a boiling point in season 11 before Dempsey's Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd died in a shocking twist to fans.
Patrick Dempsey Gave 'Grey's Anatomy' Castmates 'PTSD,' Producer Says

Patrick Dempsey, who played a doctor known as “McDreamy” on the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” was McNightmarish at times, producers suggested in a new tell-all book. “There were HR issues. It wasn’t sexual in any way. He sort of was terrorizing the set. Some cast members had all sorts of...
Patrick Dempsey
Josh Kelley
Katherine Heigl
Will This Be the Final Season of Grey's Anatomy? ... Should It Be?

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s venerable medical drama, is about to enter its 18th (!!) season on September 30th. The beloved series has been on longer than ER (fifteen seasons), 24 (nine seasons), Mad Men (seven seasons), and The Sopranos (six seasons). As I’ve written about before, the show is my person, long a source of comfort TV. I’m often behind on every single TV show except Grey’s. If I’m doing the math right, I’ve seen all 372 episodes that have aired to date. I love it in spite of (because of?) its ridiculousness. I love that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) forgets the fact that she has children until the show needs a very specific plot point. I love that I often cannot remember who has dated who because everyone has slept with everyone. I love the medical mysteries. I love how often the characters break the rules because “it’s the right thing to do.”
Check Out the Hopeful New Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Poster

Things are looking up in season 18 of Grey's Anatomy. That's both metaphorical and literal, as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has her eyes on the sky in the show's new poster, exclusive to E! News, which you can see below. She's also no longer alone on the poster, as she has been in the past few years. She's joined by both Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.), the only other characters who were there with Meredith on day one.
Patrick Dempsey Reportedly Exited Grey’s Anatomy After “Terrorizing the Set”

“It wasn’t sexual in any way.… Some cast members had all sorts of PTSD with him,” executive producer James D. Parriott claims in a new Grey’s tell-all. It’s been more than five years since Patrick Dempsey scrubbed out of Grey’s Anatomy, following 11 seasons as Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd. Yet until now, little has been known about what exactly led to his high-profile exit. That’s changing with the publication of How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy. According to an excerpt from the unauthorized book, published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, Dempsey’s alleged infighting with both costar Ellen Pompeo and creator Shonda Rhimes led to his ouster.
Following her departure from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Katherine Heigl addresses her “ungrateful” diva reputation.

Following her departure from “Grey’s Anatomy,” Katherine Heigl addresses her “ungrateful” diva reputation. Katherine Heigl has spoken up about some of the things she regrets about her departure from “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Heigl, who played Izzie Stevens on the hit ABC series, opened up about her 2010 departure from “Grey’s Anatomy”...
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Key Art: A Whole New World!

Grey's Anatomy is looking to the future. The beloved medical drama returns for its 18th season on September 30. To celebrate, ABC shared new key art for Grey's Anatomy Season 18 across its social channels. "A New Tomorrow, Today" is the choice tagline, and it makes sense when you consider...
Katherine Heigl

Everyone knows Katherine Heigl by now. She's the hot (and full of hot air) Grey's Anatomy star. The tall, blonde one with the amazing... Katherine Heigl Defends Grey's Anatomy Departure: I'm Not So Terrible, Okay?!?. It's the quote that continues to haunt Katherine Heigl. But it's NOT the reason she...
Katherine Heigl on withdrawing her name from Grey's Anatomy Emmy consideration: "I thought I was doing the right thing," but I "ambushed" the writers

A new excerpt from Lynette Rice's new book How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy -- which will be released Tuesday -- features Heigl detailing some of the problems with the ABC medical drama, from withdrawing from the Emmy race to her frustration at not getting a raise along with co-stars Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh and Isaiah Washington.
Ellen Pompeo hints ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ finale is “not far off”

Ellen Pompeo provided an update about the fate of her long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, and teased that the show may be ready to hang up the scrubs after 18 successful seasons. “They’re not far off,” Pompeo, 51, told Entertainment Tonight when discussing fans’ theories that the five-time Emmy winning...
