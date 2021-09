The Texas abortion ban, SB 8, bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. This new law bars medical practitioners from performing abortions if there is a detectable heartbeat. It also includes a provision to bring civil lawsuits against people seeking abortion and additional liability for anyone who knowingly aids the person in getting the procedure, with a reward of up to $10,000 for the citizen plaintiff. They’re calling this the “Heartbeat Bill,” in the spirit of being pro-life...except for the fact that the bill puts people’s lives at risk and doesn’t end abortions at all.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO