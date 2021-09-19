CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

One person arrested following on-campus crime

By Mary Kidwell
Lantern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State police and Columbus Police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in connection to an incident with two students on campus around 3 a.m. The students were walking near Curl Market, located at Woodruff Avenue and College Road, when an unknown man approached them on foot. He pointed a bb-gun that looked like a real gun at the students and demanded their belongings, according to a Department of Public Safety release.

www.thelantern.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Police
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy