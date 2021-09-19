One person arrested following on-campus crime
Ohio State police and Columbus Police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday in connection to an incident with two students on campus around 3 a.m. The students were walking near Curl Market, located at Woodruff Avenue and College Road, when an unknown man approached them on foot. He pointed a bb-gun that looked like a real gun at the students and demanded their belongings, according to a Department of Public Safety release.www.thelantern.com
