Texas vs. Rice: Game thread

After being humbled last weekend in Fayetteville, the Texas Longhorns are back home and back in action to host the Rice Owls. Texas will take the field with plenty of room for improvement, as well as a new QB1 with Casey Thompson replacing Hudson Card as the starting field general. Rice is still seeking its first win of the season, but the Owls will have their hands more than full if they’re going to that first victory in Austin — they enter as 26-point underdogs.