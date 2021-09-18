CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas vs. Rice: Game thread

By Cody Daniel
Burnt Orange Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being humbled last weekend in Fayetteville, the Texas Longhorns are back home and back in action to host the Rice Owls. Texas will take the field with plenty of room for improvement, as well as a new QB1 with Casey Thompson replacing Hudson Card as the starting field general. Rice is still seeking its first win of the season, but the Owls will have their hands more than full if they’re going to that first victory in Austin — they enter as 26-point underdogs.

www.burntorangenation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts -- even though he easily won the state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Fayetteville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Fayetteville, TX
City
Rice, TX
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#American Football#The Texas Longhorns#Longhorn Network
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy