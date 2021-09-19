CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Sunday arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago, closing an intense, embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said the two men...

The Independent

Jailbreak shines light on mass incarceration of Palestinians

The cinematic escape of six prisoners who tunneled out of an Israeli penitentiary earlier this month shone a light on Israel's mass incarceration of Palestinians one of the many bitter fruits of the conflict.Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have passed through a military justice system designed for a temporary occupation that is now well into its sixth decade. Nearly every Palestinian has a loved one who has been locked up in that system at some point, and imprisonment is widely seen as one of the most painful aspects of life under Israeli rule.The saga of the six, who...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Abbas gives Israel 'one year' to quit Palestinian territory

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas gave Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory Friday or he said he would no long recognize the Jewish state based on pre-1967 borders. "We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem," he said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Escapees captured, Israel opens crossing near prison break

Israel on Wednesday reopened a crossing with the occupied West Bank for the first time since six prisoners tunneled out of a nearby Israeli prison, a rare escape that triggered a massive search before they were all recaptured. The Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank said the Jalameh crossing into the northern West Bank would be open for the first time since Sept. 6, when the prisoners escaped.Six prisoners — five of them accused of deadly attacks against Israelis — tunneled out of Gilboa prison in northern Israel through a shaft in the floor of their bathroom in the biggest jailbreak of its kind in decades. They later split up into groups of two, and the final pair were apprehended over the weekend in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin The incident marked an embarrassing security breach for Israel and sparked a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank. Lawyers for two of the prisoners said they were beaten during their arrest. Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns: Next Gaza Rocket Will Bring On ‘Very Violent’ Retaliation

Following the third night in a row of rockets shot at Israel and IDF response attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday morning on a harsh message that Israel sent to the terrorist factions in the Strip through the Egyptians, warning that if the rocket launches continue, the response would be “very violent.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mahmoud Abbas
AFP

US House approves $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome

US lawmakers green-lit $1 billion Thursday to resupply Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system after funding was controversially stripped from a separate bill following a revolt from the Democrats' left flank. The money had originally been included in legislation addressing a looming government shutdown and a potential October debt crisis. But a group of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would tank that unless Iron Dome funding was yanked from the wording. The cash transfer ultimately advanced from the House on a comfortable 420-9 vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Over 140 killed in clashes for Yemen's Marib: military sources

More than 140 rebels and pro-government troops have been killed this week as fighting intensifies for Yemen's strategic northern city of Marib, military and medical sources told AFP Friday.  But despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the strategic city.
MILITARY
mediaite.com

Ocasio-Cortez Cries on House Floor After Withdrawing Her Vote Against Funding Israel’s Iron Dome Defense System

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purportedly broke down in tears on Thursday after changing her vote on American funding for Israel’s “Iron Dome.”. The vote was on a proposal to contribute $1 billion toward helping Israel to replace missile interceptors damaged by its conflict with the Palestinians in May. Lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the measure, passing it by a vote of 490-9. Ocasio-Cortez originally voted against it, but changed her vote to “present.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Blinken sees unity on Taliban after talks with Pakistan, China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday he believed the world was united on pressing the Taliban after speaking with Pakistan, China and Russia, key players with Afghanistan's new rulers. Blinken met Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly with his counterpart from Pakistan, the chief ally of the Taliban regime that was toppled by US troops in 2001, and held talks with ministers of the four other veto-wielding Security Council members including China and Russia on Wednesday evening. "I think there is very strong unity of approach and unity of purpose," Blinken told reporters. "The Taliban says that it seeks legitimacy, that it seeks support, from the international community. The relationship that it has with the international community is going to be defined by the actions it takes."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Chad FM warns against Russian interference

Chad's foreign minister warned against outside interference on Thursday, referencing Russian paramilitaries operating in neighboring countries. Cherif Mahamat Zene said "external interference, wherever it comes from, poses a very serious problem for the stability and security of my country," when asked about Russia's Wagner Group. He told AFP and Africa Confidential on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York that every measure would be taken "to ensure" Chad is protected. "There are Russian mercenaries present in Libya, who are also present in the Central African Republic," he said.
WORLD
The Independent

Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed

Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion. Families milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-like carrizo...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Indian state hit by protests after two killed in eviction drive

Thousands staged protests in India's Assam state on Friday, a day after two people were killed when hundreds clashed with police over the state government's eviction of Muslim families from their homes. Assam's government has faced widespread condemnation over the tactics used to eject the families, with critics pointing to them as the latest example of discrimination against Muslims under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called the police use of guns against protesters "state-sponsored fire". Police said they were attacked with machetes and bamboo sticks. Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswas Sarma, a BJP member, said the police were only doing their duty, but halted the evictions on Friday.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

To protect Afghan girls, UN panel urges conditions on aid

Aid to Afghanistan should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women’s rights and access to education under the rule of the Taliban government, a panel of high-level speakers said at the United Nations on Friday. Since taking control of the country last month when the U.S.-backed government collapsed, the Taliban have allowed younger girls and boys back to school. But in grades six to 12, they have allowed only boys back to school along with their male teachers. The United Nations says 4.2 million children are not enrolled in school in Afghanistan, and 60% of them girls.The...
EDUCATION
AFP

Low hopes for UN talks on Cyprus after spike in tensions

Alarmed by a spike in tensions, the UN chief is preparing new talks on divided Cyprus but little progress is expected as the two leaders put forward ideas strongly rejected by the other. I am prepared to talk but to talk realistically about what is on the ground," he told AFP. "If you are going to really have a realistic chance of settlement, that settlement should be based on two equal, sovereign states."
WORLD
The Independent

Israeli court hears custody fight over cable car survivor, 6

The bitter custody battle over a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy inched forward in Israel on Monday with a hearing in family court. Eitan Biran's relatives on both sides attended the session in Tel Aviv in a legal fight that spans both countries where his remaining relatives reside. Eitan's immediate family was among 14 people killed when the cable car carrying them crashed into a mountainside in May. The child's survival sparked an immediate international dispute between his maternal and paternal families. Members of both families met in family court in Tel Aviv...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ancient clay tablet from Assyrian king going back to Iraq

A 3,500-year-old clay tablet discovered in the ruins of the library of an ancient Middle Eastern king, then looted from an Iraqi museum 30 years ago, is finally headed back to Iraq.The $1.7 million cuneiform clay tablet was found in 1853 as part of a 12-tablet collection in the rubble of the library of Assyrian King Assur Banipal. Officials believe it was illegally imported into the United States in 2003, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible in the nation's capital.Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized the tablet —...
MIDDLE EAST

