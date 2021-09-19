CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 major takeaways as Florida comes up just short against Alabama

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Gators were just a few feet away. Trailing 31-23 to the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide with just over three minutes to play, Florida capped off a 75-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown run from Dameon Pierce to bring the game within two. Florida dialed up a read-option play on the two-point conversion, but ‘Bama snuffed it out.

UF got one more chance offensively, but with less than 10 seconds to play, it couldn’t do anything with it. The Gators gave Alabama a lot more anxiety than many expected, but they fell 31-29 on their home field. A missed extra point from kicker Chris Howard after Florida’s first touchdown proved to be the difference, as it forced it to go for two after the potential game-tying touchdown.

The Gators certainly hoped for a different result, but they proved they can hang with the most talented teams in the nation. All of this team’s goals remain on the table, and with a win over Georgia in Jacksonville next month, Florida could very well get another shot at Alabama in the SEC Championship in December. Here are five takeaways from Florida’s hard-fought loss on Saturday.

Florida is getting close

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In last year’s 52-46 SEC Championship loss to Alabama, Florida gave the eventual national champions their toughest test all season. But most of the offensive pieces the Gators challenged the Tide with in that game have since moved on.

This team was scheduled to take a bit of a step back in 2021, and while that still may happen, this game doesn’t seem to indicate much of a dropoff from 2020. Florida could certainly clean up certain elements from its performance, but the fact remains that it took the nation’s best team to the wire and had a chance to win in the final minutes.

Beating the Bulldogs is absolutely on the table, and if the Gators can back to Atlanta and draw a rematch with the Tide, the stakes could be a College Football Playoff berth.

Emory Jones may not be the answer, but he is capable of running this offense

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Early in Saturday’s game, it looked like Emory Jones was heading for another frustrating performance. He threw a bad interception on an overthrow intended for Xzavier Henderson, and the Gators faced a 21-3 deficit. It was far from a perfect performance for Jones, but he played much better in the second half.

He went 17 of 27 for 181 yards through the air, and he added 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Florida’s offensive line played very well in pass protection, and it allowed Jones time to make some plays downfield.

Jones was far from great, and Anthony Richardson didn’t have a chance to stake a claim on the job as the redshirt freshman didn’t play despite being cleared after tweaking his hamstring last week. Richardson could very well continue to push for the job down the line, but for now, Jones is capable of keeping Florida competitive in SEC games.

The run game is no aberration

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In each of Florida’s first two games against Florida Atlantic and South Florida, the team ran for more than 350 yards. It was easy to chalk that up to the quality of opponent the Gators were facing, but against Alabama, the unit left no doubt.

Malik Davis was fantastic, and his breakout final season continued with another excellent entry. He had 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, and his play was supplemented by Nay’Quan Wright, who had seven carries for 58 yards, and Dameon Pierce, who only had 24 yards on seven carries but scored two crucial touchdowns.

Florida hasn’t been able to run the ball much at all in each of the last two seasons, but this unit is legit. The run game is generally the identity of Mullen-coached offense, and it looks like UF has a very good one.

It’s also worth noting that the oft-maligned offensive line also appears to have taken a major step forward this year, and it’s done a great job getting a push in the run game through three contests.

Mullen may have actually been hiding the tight ends

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In last week’s takeaways piece, I wrote skeptically about the idea that the tight ends’ lack of involvement through two games was a matter of Mullen trying to avoid showing Alabama too much. Well, you win this round, Dan.

Florida’s tight end group was the centerpiece of the offense on Saturday. Keon Zipperer (four catches, 51 yards) and Kemore Gamble (five catches, 32 yards) led the team in receiving, though Gamble didn’t have as much of an impact later in the game as he exited the field with an injury and didn’t return.

Still, it was good to see the group finally get involved. After the year Kyle Pitts had in 2020, we expected the unit to see a big role in the offense once again. Only one Florida wideout, Trent Whittemore, had multiple catches, and while the passing game needs to operate much more efficiently in the future, it’s clear working the tight ends into the plan helped with Jones’ comfort.

Don't look now, but Todd Grantham adjusted very well to an elite offense

Doug Engle-Gainesville Sun

Florida’s defense was far from bad in the first two games of the season. In fact, it was quite efficient against the Owls and Bulls. But both of those teams sported offenses that were among the league’s worst in 2020. After giving up touchdowns on Alabama’s first three possessions of the game, Florida’s defense looked like it was no match for the Tide.

But Alabama slowed down tremendously after that, and the Gators began to get some stops. Quarterback Bryce Young was still very efficient, tossing for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 35 passing. Young is a stud, but Florida generally kept him in check, preventing him from putting up gaudy numbers at the very least.

Against the run, though, the Gators were very sharp. Alabama only rushed for 97 yards on 27 carries, and while lead back Brian Robinson was solid, taking 14 carries for 75 yards and a score, his play didn’t prove to be a major difference-maker. His backup, Jace McClellan, had just 17 yards on nine carries.

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is a frequent target of criticism, and much of it is fair. But on Saturday, Florida’s defense responded to a horrendous start with a shutdown final three quarters. Grantham deserves credit for that, and if UF’s defense is better in 2021, it raises the floor significantly.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's near-miss loss to Alabama

