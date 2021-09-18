Police: Dallas Officer Arrested, Charged With Driving While Intoxicated

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police say.

Senior Corporal William McLennan was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18 by the Lewisville Police Department.

Senior Corporal McLennan has been with the department since Sept. 2005 and is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. However, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The 16-year veteran is currently in the City of Lewisville Municipal Jail.