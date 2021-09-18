CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Police: Dallas Officer Arrested, Charged With Driving While Intoxicated

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gF0xL_0c0YDIDh00

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police say.

Senior Corporal William McLennan was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18 by the Lewisville Police Department.

Senior Corporal McLennan has been with the department since Sept. 2005 and is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division. However, he is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The 16-year veteran is currently in the City of Lewisville Municipal Jail.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Shooting On Inspiration Drive That Left Teen Darius Ali Claiborn Dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking the pubic for information about a shooting that left a teenager dead on September 23. It was around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments, in the 1500 block of Inspiration Drive. When police arrived they found a man on the 2nd floor of the parking garage — he’d been shot several times. About an hour later Dallas police received a 911 call informing them that two men had walked into a hospital — different from where the first victim was taken — and were...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him. Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Credit: gofundme An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him. When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Credit: Irving Police Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.  
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Three Dismembered Bodies Found In Fort Worth Dumpster, Police Asking For Tips

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking for the public’s help after the dismembered bodies of three people, including a child, were found in a burning trash dumpster. The discovery came early Wednesday morning outside a business in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive in West Fort Worth. Firefighters responded to the dumpster fire just after 6:15 a.m.  Once it was put out, they found body parts inside. Developing story in Fort Worth. Dumpster on fire at this spot Wednesday morning had dismembered bodies of adult male, teen/adult female and a young child inside. pic.twitter.com/avsg5rYAew — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) September 24, 2021 Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Lewisville, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lewisville, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Purple Pistol Bandit Who ‘Terrorized Victims’, Found Guilty Of Beaumont Area Armed Robbery Spree

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Derrick Rashard Gloude, 24, of Beaumont has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. According to court documents, from November 9, 2020 through November 16, 2020, Gloude robbed six businesses and attempted to rob another in Beaumont. The stores were all engaged in interstate commerce and employed clerks who were engaged in the commercial activities of the stores at the time of the robberies. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery affecting interstate commerce. In each of the robberies, Gloude brandished a purple pistol and pointed...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Driving#Veteran
CBS DFW

Police: Weekend Shootings In Dallas’ Deep Ellum Left 2 Dead, Teenaged Suspect In Custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have released more information about a series of weekend shootings in the Deep Ellum area of downtown that left two people dead. Investigators say just before 1:00 a.m. on September 19, when officers working in Deep Ellum heard gunshots nearby. They said they saw the victim,18-year-old Kenneth Walker, fall to the ground and a weapon fall from his hands. The teenager had a gunshot wound to the stomach. Dallas shooting suspect Lathaniel Pearson. (credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Office) At the same time, the officers also saw a person, later identified as 19-year-old Lathaniel Pearson, shooting a handgun. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Nicholas Nelson Headed To Federal Prison For Detonating Bomb Near Bedford Bridge

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who set off a bomb near a North Texas bridge has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. In April 2021 CBS 11 News reported on how Nicholas Nelson detonated a bomb in Bedford, near a bridge along Forest Ridge Drive. When bomb technicians responded to calls about an explosion they found a crater beneath the bridge and explosive components, including a speaker wire and container debris, next to it. They also found an un-detonated explosive device along the roadway and performed a controlled detonation. An investigation found the 38-year-old had posted dozens of videos of himself on YouTube manufacturing and setting off other explosives. In plea papers, Nelson admitted to detonating the device under the Bedford bridge. Nicholas Nelson was sentenced 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a destructive device.
BEDFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Arnulfo Pargas Dies From COVID-19

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A procession for Dallas Police Senior Corporal Arnulfo Pargas took place in Dallas this afternoon, Sept. 23. He died from complications of COVID-19. The procession escorted Senior Corporal Pargas from UT Southwestern Medical to Hughes Family Tribute Center located at 9700 Webb Chapel Road in Dallas. Friends,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Friends, Family Mourning Loss Of Rowlett Police Officer Darsel “Dee” Moore

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Rowlett Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Retired police officer Darsel “Dee” Moore passed away on Sept. 22 after “a battle with sickness,” according to a social media post from the department. Calling Moore one of their “all time greats,” with his infectious laughter and kind heart, he was an institution at the department.
ROWLETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Denton County Man Guy Zachary Klossner Sentenced For Threatening U.S. Congressman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Guy Zachary Klossner, 33, of Denton was sentenced to prison for threatening a federal official. He pleaded guilty on April 29, to threatening a federal official and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison. “Today’s sentence sends a strong message that EDTX takes seriously any death threats to public officials,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “In our democracy, there is room for disagreement and even dissent. However, we will not tolerate threats of violence, particularly those made against our elected representatives.” According to information presented in court, on July 24, 2020, an individual using the name “You’re...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Greenville Woman Found Guilty Of Abusing Adopted Kids, Forcing Them To Work In A Puppy Mill

GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW) – A Hunt County woman has been found guilty of abusing her adopted children and forcing them to work in a puppy mill. Barbara Barrett was charged with continuous trafficking of persons and was sentenced to 99 years, Attorney General Ken Paxton announced today. The Greenville woman along with her husband Jeffery were accused of abusing the adopted children “while forcing them to work in a puppy mill attached to their home.” Jeffery and Barbara Barrett The attorney general’s human trafficking and transnational organized crime division assisted the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office on the case. “It is heartbreaking to know this horrid abuse was happening in our state, and it is unfathomable that a person could be so heartless to abuse the foster care system and use children in need of a loving, safe home as slave labor,” Attorney General Paxton said. “We can only hope this successful prosecution will bring some degree of justice to the children that were robbed of the love and care they deserved. I will never stop fighting against human trafficking.” The status of Jeffrey Barrett’s case was not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
74K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy