Garbers leads California past Sacramento State 42-30

semoball.com
 5 days ago

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- After opening the season with a couple of tight losses, California coach Justin Wilcox will take any sort of win -- even if it was closer than he wanted against a lower-level team. Chase Garbers threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, Nikko Remiglio returned the...

www.semoball.com

bearinsider.com

Cal Offense Rolls in Win Over Sac State, 42-30

The Cal defense was able to stop Sac State (1-2) just often enough. But the Hornets showed the Bears they have some work to do. Cal enters Pac-12 play next week, and every team on the remaining schedule will have more talent than the FCS Hornets. Cal head coach Justin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Californian

Cal offense sinks Sacramento State, secures season’s 1st win 42-30

Justin Wilcox, who underwent knee surgery Tuesday, swung himself to the sideline on crutches prior to Cal’s 42-30 win over Sacramento State on Saturday. The fifth-year Cal head coach wears an unchanging frown and didn’t allow himself a smile after the game, but the relief of earning Cal’s first win of the season was palpable.
SACRAMENTO, CA
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pacifictigers.com

Pacific Volleyball to Take Part in the Sacramento State Invitational

The University of the Pacific volleyball team will travel to the state capital for the Sacramento State Tournament for its third of four pre-West Coast Conference Tournaments. The Tigers are coming off a second-place finish at the Pacific Community Classic, where they dropped a tightly-contested five-set match to Cal. MATCH...
SPORTS
Fox News

Bachmeier, Cobbs lead Boise State past UTEP, 54-13

Hank Bachmeier threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Stefan Cobbs added a special teams touchdown and a 61-yard scoring reception as Boise State defeated UTEP 54-13 Friday night. Boise State (1-1) gave first-year coach Andy Avalos his first win and the program’s 20th straight home opening victory, playing...
BOISE, ID
frogsowar.com

TCU vs. Cal: 5 Things We Learned

TCU went down to the wire with California this past weekend in the rematch of the epic 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. While there were far more points scored this time around, Horned Frog fans rejoiced as their team emerged with a 34-32 victory over the Golden Bears to remain unbeaten on the season. TCU will enter a bye week before hosting SMU on Sept. 25.
FORT WORTH, TX
Person
Damien Moore
Person
Chase Garbers
KFI AM 640

USC Ousts Head Football Coach Clay Helton

USC head football coach Clay Helton was fired today, with university Athletic Director Mike Bohn calling him "one of the finest human beings I have met in the industry'' but saying he believes the team will have a greater chance of success this season under new leadership.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Sacramento State#College Football#Calif#American Football#Ap#Tcu#Fcs#Hornets#Td#Fbs#Pac 12
OCRegister

What’s next for USC? Oregon State and a QB decision

Oregon State (2-1, 0-0 in Pac-12) at USC (2-1, 1-1) Oregon State update: The Beavers are coming off a 42-0 win over Idaho, their second win in a row and the second consecutive game in which they have scored over 40 points. The shutout win gave Oregon State the luxury of resting many of its starters in the second half this past weekend. … QB Chance Nolan has completed 70.3% of his passes for 634 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions through three games, while RB B.J. Baylor has rushed for 264 yards and seven TDs. … The Oregon State defense ranks ninth nationally at tackles for loss, averaging nine per game. The Beavers allow on three TFLs per contest, making the line of scrimmage an important battle for this game.
OREGON STATE
Mining Journal

Michigan State Spartans roll past Youngstown State, 42-14

EAST LANSING (AP) — Payton Thorne threw for four touchdowns, including two long strikes to Jayden Reed, and ran for another score as Michigan State rolled to a 42-14 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday. Thorne connected with Reed on Michigan State’s first play from scrimmage, the second straight game...
MICHIGAN STATE
buildingthedam.com

Oregon State cruises past Idaho, 42-0

Oregon State earned their second victory in the young season behind a stout defense and excellent offensive line. The Beavers dominated the trenches against FCS foe Idaho and pitched their first shutout since 2008! B.J. Baylor continued his strong start to the season (7 rush TDs now) and the Beavers rushed 250 yards on the ground. Here’s how the two halves played out:
OREGON STATE
cbs17

Leary, Knight lead N.C. State past Furman, 45-7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Devin Leary threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as North Carolina State beat Furman 45-7 on Saturday night. Leary completed 23 of 29 passes for 259 yards in the first half. Running back Zonovan Knight posted 104 yards and a touchdown on a 11...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Fresno State Football: Valley Roots Have Bulldogs Back in the Top 25

PASADENA, Calif. — Outside of Rose Bowl Stadium prior to kickoff of Fresno State's upset of No. 13-ranked UCLA, red-clad groups greeted one another with loud chants in support of the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs' 40-37 defeat of UCLA seemed perhaps overdue after Fresno State had already taken another highly ranked...
PASADENA, CA

