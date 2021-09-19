GameThread: Oklahoma State at Boise State

We’ve waited 3 years for revenge, now I hope our boys have the skills to enact it. In just about an hour Boise State welcomes their first regular season Big 12 opponent to the blue turf and can grab some momentum heading into a rough stretch of schedule. I, for one, will be rooting for them...join me? The game will air on FS1 and on 670 KBOI...we’ll also have a man in the booth (Damien) and TWO fellas on the sideline (Michael and yours truly). Hang out here for the ups and downs and keep those turnover gifs hot! It’s T-minus 60 until Boise State-Oklahoma State. Get excited!