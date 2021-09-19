CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Premier Car Models Launches a New Website Offering Bespoke Car Models for Corporate and Retail Clients

By Special to SouthFloridaReporter.com
southfloridareporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned car model maker, Premier Car Models is launching a new website for its worldwide customers. Clients can browse through the website to order over 500 ready-made car models, car model kits, remote control car models, and display cases. The company also offers bespoke model cars according to client specifications and budgets, through its multiple workshops located worldwide. USA-based customers can also avail of restoration services for old car models, along with cleaning and rebranding services.

southfloridareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford to revive more historic model names for new cars

European design chief says past nameplates such as Puma and Mustang can "emotionalise" new cars. Ford is poised to revive more historic model names in the coming years, having applied the Puma, Mustang and Kuga nameplates to its latest European-market SUVs. Each of those three models takes its name from...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

InspiringApps Launches New Brand and Website

With technology and a collaborative spirit, a meaningful new brand is born. After nearly a decade and a half of the same look and feel, InspiringApps is glowing up–and it only took pivot to remote work for inspiration to strike. The company, an industry-leading web and mobile app and software...
INTERNET
pymnts

Car Retailer Cazoo Acquires SMH Fleet Solutions

U.K.-based online car retailer Cazoo on Wednesday (Sept. 15) announced its acquisition of vehicle prep, logistics and storage company SMH Fleet Solutions for approximately £70 million (almost $97 million) in cash from LDC and other minority shareholders. SMH’s staff of more than 500 employees has completed more than 70,000 vehicle...
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Models#The Cars#Bespoke#Alfa#Italian#Rc Cars#Tnt#Premier Ship Models
GeekyGadgets

Samsung launches Bespoke AirDresser

Samsung is adding a new device to its Bespoke range with the launch of the Samsung Bespoke AirDresser, the device will be made available in the US and Europe at first. The new Bespoke AirDresser comes with a customizable design and it is designed to easily integrate into your home.
BUSINESS
FierceHealthcare

Rite Aid moving corporate workforce to remote-first model

Rite Aid is reconfiguring its corporate workforce under a remote-first approach, the pharmacy giant announced Tuesday. The new model focuses on flexible options for employees while also establishing a new headquarters in Philadelphia that allows for in-person work and company gatherings rather than a traditional office space, according to the announcement.
BUSINESS
chainstoreage.com

Ultrafast delivery service adds product content to its offering

Buyk, a new ultrafast grocery delivery service, is enabling partner brands and manufacturers to provide customers with verified product content and images. The company is leveraging the 1WorldSync platform to facilitate the omnichannel transmission of product descriptions and product information from CPG companies selling goods through its service to end customers. The information is intended to help delivery customers make informed purchasing decisions and enhance brands’ ability to market directly to shoppers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MarketWatch

Ford invests $50 million into EV battery supply chain company Redwood Materials

Ford Motor Co. said it has invested $50 million in lithium-ion battery supply chain company Redwood Materials, as the companies announced Wednesday they were teaming up to build out a U.S. battery supply chain and battery recycling for electric vehicles. Ford's stock rose 0.6% in premarket trading. The companies said "closing the loop," in which materials used to make batteries are recycled and used again, will lower costs and reduce reliance on imports and mining raw materials. "Creating a U.S. circular supply chain is a major step toward making battery electric vehicles sustainable, accessible and affordable for more Americans," the companies said in a statement. Automaker Ford said the investment in Redwood Materials is part of its plan to invest more than $30 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford's stock has dropped 14.4% over the past three months through Tuesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have slumped 16.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Tesla Hikes Model Y Performance Car Prices in China, Here Is Why

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Saturday announced that it is going to increase the price of its Model Y Performance car in China by $1,552. What Happened: According to the report announced on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, the new price of Model Y will be RMB 387,900. Tesla reported...
ECONOMY
wccftech.com

iPhone 13 Pro Models to Add New Black and Bronze Color, iPhone 13 to Offer Pink

Apple is scheduled to host its iPhone 13 series next month alongside the Apple Watch Series 7. The main highlight of the event will be the company's new flagship smartphones. We are only a few days away from the event and details regarding the iPhone 13 are coming in fast. According to the latest, the forthcoming iPhone 13 models will feature a Pink color option, while the iPhone 13 Pro models will add a new Black and Bronze option.
CELL PHONES
videogameschronicle.com

The new PS5 model is no better or worse than the launch model, Digital Foundry reports

The new PlayStation 5 model is no better or worse than the launch model, according to a new report by Digital Foundry. In a review of the PlayStation 5 CFI-1100 model, Richard Leadbetter concludes that while changes have been made to the new unit’s internal components, the result is “reassuringly non-controversial”, adding: “The differences between PlayStation 5s old and new are minimal to say the least.”
VIDEO GAMES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fragomen Launches Global Hybrid Working Model

#FragomenWorks offers employees flexibility and choice while retaining its client-centric ethos and approach. NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fragomen has launched its hybrid working model to offer further flexibility and choice to its global workforce. Fragomen employees can combine remote and office working by blending their personal preferences with client and business needs. The new program follows intensive planning and research into best practice and the future of work in a post-pandemic environment.
IMMIGRATION
am-online.com

New retail adverts surge as used car volumes recover, according to Cazana

Used car sales have recovered by 2.8% week-on-week from September 6, while new retail adverts have surged by 27.8%, according to the latest Weekly Pricing Insight from Cazana. New car sales would normally dominate in September due to the plate-change. However, this year has been slightly different as new car...
RETAIL
Telegraph

Used cars selling for more than new models amid supply chain chaos

Some secondhand cars are selling for more than the advertised prices of their new equivalents following crippling shortages in the automotive industry. The valuation agency CAP HPI found almost 50 models of car where six-month-old vehicles with 5,000 miles on the clock were selling for more the list price of a new version.
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 325: Driving the Tesla Model S With the New Steering 'Yoke'

Main theme: We just picked up our new 2021 Tesla Model S, the first Tesla we’ve driven since the company swapped the tried-and-true steering wheel for a flat-bottomed, rectangular yoke reminiscent of what pilots use to steer an airplane. A traditional round steering wheel is no longer available on the Model S sedan or on the Model X SUV, even as an option. Flat, touch-sensitive buttons on the yoke have replaced the vehicle’s turn signal and windshield wiper stalks, too.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce Bespoke created two special cars for the Salon Privé

At the beginning of September, the Salon Privé show took place in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, an exclusive Concours d’Elegance venue that brought together some of the most avid collectors in the world. Since it took place in Oxfordshire, in the UK, Rolls-Royce wanted to be a part of it and how better to do that if not by bringing out two Bespoke creations? The Goodwood-based manufacturer brought out a specially designed Black Badge Wraith alongside a Black Badge Cullinan.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

How 30 Iconic Car Models Got Their Names

In 1955, the celebrated modernist poet Marianne Moore was approached by the Ford Motor Company for help in coming up with a name for a new car line the company was developing. Her suggestions included Intelligent Bullet, Ford Fabergé, Anticipator, Astranaut, Pastelogram, Mongoose Civique, and Utopian Turtletop. Perhaps not surprisingly, none of her proposals found […]
CARS
southfloridareporter.com

Starting a Dropshipping Business: Product Sourcing Strategies

On the surface, it appears dropshipping is an e-commerce business owner’s dream. There are no products to keep on hand, shipping or much else. Basically, all you do is kick back and let the dollars roll in. If only it were truly this simple. You have to find the products...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy