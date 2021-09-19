Judge grants PPO request by Oakland lawmaker against Macomb’s Marino
An embattled Macomb County lawmaker accused of a “volatile” relationship with a peer from Birmingham had a personal protection order issued against him Friday afternoon. Steve Marino, a Republican state representative from Harrison Township, was said to be in a personal relationship that included domestic abuse and threats with Rep. Mari Manoogian, a Birmingham Democrat serving her second term in the state House of Representatives.www.macombdaily.com
