Macomb County, MI

Judge grants PPO request by Oakland lawmaker against Macomb’s Marino

By Jeff Payne
Macomb Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn embattled Macomb County lawmaker accused of a “volatile” relationship with a peer from Birmingham had a personal protection order issued against him Friday afternoon. Steve Marino, a Republican state representative from Harrison Township, was said to be in a personal relationship that included domestic abuse and threats with Rep. Mari Manoogian, a Birmingham Democrat serving her second term in the state House of Representatives.

