Chris Stapleton (Again) Proves He’s in a League of His Own With Raw ‘When I’m With You’ Performance

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is a good case to make that Chris Stapleton is the best singer in the world. His unique sound and range make him so special and he’s back at it. With a special performance on CBS Morning’s Saturday Sessions. He was joined by his wife, Morgane. The two put on an absolutely raw rendition of When I’m With You.

