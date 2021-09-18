Chris Stapleton (Again) Proves He’s in a League of His Own With Raw ‘When I’m With You’ Performance

1) Chris Stapleton has achieved much at this point in his career. His work as a performer, composer, and producer has produced five Grammy Awards, nine Academy of Country Music Awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, and five Billboard Music Awards. He has co-written with top artists such as Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, and even Peter Frampton. Stapleton went solo with his debut studio album titled Traveller in 2015. The release reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 chart and went triple platinum. His second studio album, From A Room: Volume 1, was also highly successful, garnering Stapleton the CMA Award for Album of the Year and a Grammy Award for Best Country Album. He met his wife Morgane, also a highly successful songwriter, when they worked at adjacent publishing houses in Nashville, Tennessee. She performs with Chris, singing background, harmony, and duet vocals in his band. Stapleton’s latest album is 2020’s Starting Over. He brings his All-American Road Show to the Pavilion at Star Lake. Margo Price and Kendell Marvel open. 7 p.m. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (R.H.)

