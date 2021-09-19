CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie called off for night

By Magee Hickey, Associated Press
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police searched a vast Florida wildlife reserve on Saturday for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, while across the country the FBI hunted for clues about the missing woman in a mountainous national park in Wyoming.

More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies searched the 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area of the Gulf Coast.

Police look for Brian Laundrie in FL reserve; Gabby Petito still missing

Authorities used drones, scent-sniffing dogs and all-terrain vehicles in the reserve, which has more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of trails, as well as campgrounds. Investigators took some of his clothing from his parents’ home Friday night to provide a scent for the search dogs.

“His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week,” North Port Police tweeted Saturday.

Meanwhile, the FBI in Denver said Saturday that agents were conducting ground surveys at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies, seeking clues to Petito’s disappearance. Her last known contact with family members was from the national park known for its mountainous terrain.

Laundrie and Petito, 22, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.

Investigators in Florida were hopeful Laundrie was somewhere in the wildlife reserve near Sarasota. Depending on his skills, he could survive out in the reserve for some time, said police spokesperson Josh Taylor at a news conference.

“Certainly, we prepare for all different possibilities, but you know, our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port,” Taylor said.

Gabby Petito, boyfriend shown after 911 call, weeks before disappearance

Laundrie’s family earlier told officers that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police said the conversation Friday evening was the first time they’d spoken with the Laundries in detail about the case, and that the meeting came at the family’s request. An attorney for the family called FBI investigators and said they wanted to talk about Laundrie’s disappearance, police said.

Investigators were trying to verify the story told by Laundrie’s family members that they believe the reserve is where he went with only a backpack, Taylor said. One mystery is how Laundrie got to the reserve. Family members told investigators he took his car, but the vehicle was found back at his family’s home, not at the reserve.

Earlier, the North Port Police said in a statement that they understood the community’s frustration over the lack of progress in finding the missing woman.

“We are frustrated too,” the statement said. “For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s fiance, Gabby Petito. Friday is the first time they have spoken to investigators in detail.”

Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” North Port police said in Friday’s statement. It added that the investigation is now a “multiple missing person” case.

An attorney for Brian Laundrie, Steven Bertolino, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Friday night.

Attorneys for the Petito family released a statement saying Laundrie was not “missing.”

Gabby Petito disappearance: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, search

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” the statement from the law office of Richard B. Stafford said.

Earlier in the week, Petito’s family pleaded for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

The couple’s trek in the Fort Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

Police video released by the Moab Police Department in Utah showed that an officer pulled the van over on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. The body cam video showed an emotional Petito, who sat inside a police cruiser while officers also questioned Laundrie.

Ultimately Moab police decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

PIX11

Gabby Petito investigation: Arrest warrant issued for missing Brian Laundrie

Law enforcement officials issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, days after he went missing and the body of Gabby Petitio was found, FBI officials said Thursday. The FBI urged people with information to come forward. Laundrie, without authorization, allegedly used a debit card and PIN to buy more than $1,000 worth of items between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, according to the indictment.
PIX11

Gabby Petito memorial visitation planned for Sunday on Long Island

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — As the nation mourns the death of 22-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, a memorial visitation for her will be held on Long Island and is open to the public. The Long Island native's father said services will be held on Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home.
PIX11

Long Island community rallies around Gabby Petito’s family as search for fiance Brian Laundrie continues

NEW YORK — Law enforcement continued to search for Brian Laundrie in a Florida wildlife preserve Wednesday and again turned up nothing.  North Port Police Commander Joe Fussell said authorities are doing everything they can to locate him. "We've deployed numerous resources and we are trying to cover every acre in this preserve," he said.
PIX11

Bronx homicide cops to bury twin baby boys found in trash

CLAREMONT, the Bronx —  Veteran NYPD detectives still trying to solve the double homicide of twin baby boys last November will lay the infants to rest Saturday, eleven months after the unidentified babies were found in the trash. Lieutenant William O'Toole, commanding officer of Bronx Homicide, said his investigators will join detectives from the 44th
PIX11

Man with metal rod forces woman to ground, robs her in Brooklyn: NYPD

BREEZY POINT, Brooklyn — Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man accused of robbing a woman in Brooklyn after following her and forcing her to the ground, authorities said. According to police, it happened back on the evening of Aug. 7 in the Breezy Point area of the borough. The unidentified man followed
PIX11

New video of Brooklyn shooting that left NYU student wounded

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The NYPD late Thursday released new video of a shooting in Brooklyn that wounded a nearby NYU student on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The surveillance footage shows the gunman raise his arm and open fire in broad daylight as students and other bystanders walk by, right near the school's Downtown Brooklyn campus
PIX11

Woman wanted in Bronx gas station shooting that killed 1, injured 1: NYPD

EASTCHESTER, the Bronx — Police said they're searching for a woman in connection with a shooting that killed a Mount Vernon man who was in the Bronx earlier this month and injured another person. The shooting happened at the Shell gas station on Tillotson Avenue near Merritt and Provost avenues in the Bronx at about
PIX11

SUFFOLK COUNTY — Two teenaged relatives last seen Tuesday were reported missing Wednesday, with officials asking for the public's help in finding them amid fears for their safety. Freddy Turcios-Funes, 16, of Deer Park, and Alexandra Baca-Funes, 13, of Bay Shore, were reported missing Wednesday morning when family members discovered they were not in their
PIX11

NEW YORK — September is National Drug Recovery month, and the number of fatal overdoses is staggering.  Last year, synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, helped drive record-high deaths across the nation.  After losing her son to an overdose, Linda Ventura teamed up with state officials and advocates to rally for increased penalties for dealers whose drugs
PIX11

Thousands are expected to participate in the Tunnel to Towers Run/Walk in Lower Manhattan Sunday. The annual event symbolizes the final steps of Firefighter Stephen Siller and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11. Those participating in the run will
PIX11

PIX11

