Texas State

Texas doctor says he violated nation's most restrictive antiabortion law to challenge it

By Silvia Foster-Frau
MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas doctor stepped forward Saturday to say he had performed an abortion that is illegal under the state's restrictive new law to force a test of its legality. "I understand that by providing an abortion beyond the new legal limit, I am taking a personal risk, but it's something I believe in strongly," Alan Braid, a San Antonio ob-gyn, said in an op-ed in The Washington Post. "I have daughters, granddaughters and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care. . . . I can't just sit back and watch us return to 1972.

