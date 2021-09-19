‘Belfast’ Claims TIFF People’s Choice Award, As Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch & Denis Villeneuve Nab Other Top Prizes — Complete Winners List
Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical, black-and-white drama Belfast claimed the TIFF People’s Choice Award on Saturday night, affirming its status as a major player to contend with in the 2022 Oscars race.
Jessica Chastain ( The Eyes of Tammy Faye ) and Benedict Cumberbatch ( The Power of the Dog , The Electrical Life of Louis Wain ) were also big winners at the TIFF Tribute Awards ceremony, which wrapped up the 46th edition of the festival, claiming its Actor Awards.
The TIFF Ebert Director Award went to Dune ‘s Denis Villeneuve , with musician Dionne Warwick (subject of the doc Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over ) receiving a Special Tribute Award. Other major titles recognized in Toronto tonight included The Rescue —the latest doc from Free Solo helmers Jimmy Chin and E. Chai Vasarhelyi— and Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner, Titane .
“2021 brought an exceptional selection of films that excited Festival audiences around the world,” said TIFF Co-Heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey in announcing the 2021 winners. “Our lineup showcased beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in filmmaking, including numerous women powerhouses. TIFF welcomed guests, press, industry, international stars and directors back to the city and into cinemas. The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made. We’re so grateful and proud of this year’s Festival.”
This year’s TIFF awards ceremony was produced by Bell Media Studios, with etalk ’s Tyrone Edwards and Chloe Wilde returning as hosts. It opened with an introduction from Sigourney Weaver—who was at the fest with her drama, The Good House. S pecial tributes were presented by Shamier Anderson, Kirsten Dunst, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Ferreira, Gladys Knight, Phillip Lewitski, Eva Longoria, David Oyelowo, Michael Showalter, and Kiefer Sutherland.
Check out the complete 2021 TIFF winners list below.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
Belfast, dir. Kenneth Branagh
PEOPLE’S CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARD
The Rescue, dirs. E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin
PEOPLE’s CHOICE MIDNIGHT MADNESS AWARD
Titane, dir. Julia Ducournau
TIFF TRIBUTE ACTOR AWARDS
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog / The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
SPECIAL TRIBUTE AWARD
Dionne Warwick, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
TIFF EBERT DIRECTOR AWARD
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
TIFF EMERGING TALENT AWARD
Danis Goulet, Night Raiders
PLATFORM PRIZE
Yuni, dir. Kamila Andini
JEFF SKOLL AWARD IN IMPACT MEDIA
Alanis Obomsawin
SHAWN MENDES FOUNDATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD
Scarborough, dirs. Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson
AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM
Ste. Anne, dir. Rhayne Vermette
AMPLIFY VOICES AWARD
The Gravedigger’s Wife, dir. Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
A Night of Knowing Nothing, dir. Payal Kapadia
TIFF VARIETY ARTISAN AWARD
Cinematographer Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST FILM
Displaced, dir. Samir Karahoda
IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS AWARD FOR BEST CANADIAN FILM
Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice , dir. Zacharias Kunuk
IMDbPRO SHORT CUTS SHARE HER JOURNEY AWARD
Astel, dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy
