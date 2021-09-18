Cracked Explains How Neighborhood Apps Make Us Worse Neighbors

Unless you spend your entire life on a farm in the middle of nowhere, it's likely you will have to deal with neighbor drama at some point. Whether it's the family upstairs who apparently wear concrete shoes or that dude who keeps parking in front of your driveway, people are often at their worst when they're close to home. Technology has tried to find a solution in the form of the neighborhood app; in theory, they allow us to sort our petty disputes and maybe even create a sense community along the way. However, our friends at Cracked are here to explain exactly why they don't work. As it turns out, combing curtain twitching with the mania of social media is a terrible idea. Who'd've thought it? That remote homestead sure is looking good right now.