A 96-year-old German woman who once served as the secretary to a Nazi concentration camp commander was detained on Thursday after she skipped the start of her trial. The woman, who worked at the Stutthof concentration camp, has been accused of aiding and abetting the leaders in the "systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the camp commandant's office." Because she was under 21 at the time, the woman — who has not been publicly identified by the court — is being tried as a juvenile, and is charged with more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder.

