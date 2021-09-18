Undercard Results from Bakersfield

Results from the first of two consecutive nights of boxing at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Elon De Jesus (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Rajon Chance (5-0-1, 5 KOs) battled to a six round draw. De Jesus cut Chance on the forehead with a punch in round three. Referee Jerry Cantu deducted a point from De Jesus for hitting behind the head during a confusing sequence in round four. In round five, a De Jesus uppercut dropped Chance, who beat the count then immediately was allowed extra time to recover while the doctor checked the cut. De Jesus closed the final round stronger. Scores were 57-55 Chance, 56-56, 56-56.