Jackson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit, despite returning to practice Friday as a full participant. Jackson is dealing with a non-COVID illness, while a quartet of Baltimore defenders have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also has some injury concern on offense -- LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out and WR Marquise Brown (ankle) listed as questionable -- but Jackson at least seems on track to play, facing a young Lions defense that's struggled about as much as expected so far. While an absence would be surprising, fantasy managers should still check back Sunday morning before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

NFL ・ 35 MINUTES AGO