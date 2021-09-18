DraftKings Michigan: $25 Risk-Free Parlay + NFL Week 2 Best Bet

DraftKings Michigan page if you want more information on sports betting in Michigan or the DraftKings sportsbook. You can find more promos there!. DraftKings Michigan is spending a substantial amount of money on promotions for new users. Now, there is a promotion for first-time users where they can bet $1 and get $200 in free bets instantly as long as it is on an NFL game! This promotion only lasts until 11:59 p.m. EST on September 20, 2021. You can bet on all of the Week 2 NFL games played until the 20th of September. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old, located in Michigan, and deposit at least $5 into your newly created DraftKings Michigan sportsbook account. After the $5+ deposit, bet $1 on any Week 2 NFL game, and you will be rewarded with eight $25 free bets! The free bets are only valid for 7 (seven) days, so use them quickly once you get them. These free bets are not redeemable for cash or transferable and must be placed as wagers. This is a phenomenal promotion that you should take advantage of if you are located in Michigan either as a resident or visitor.