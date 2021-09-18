CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DraftKings Michigan: $25 Risk-Free Parlay + NFL Week 2 Best Bet

By Andrew Norton
lineups.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraftKings Michigan page if you want more information on sports betting in Michigan or the DraftKings sportsbook. You can find more promos there!. DraftKings Michigan is spending a substantial amount of money on promotions for new users. Now, there is a promotion for first-time users where they can bet $1 and get $200 in free bets instantly as long as it is on an NFL game! This promotion only lasts until 11:59 p.m. EST on September 20, 2021. You can bet on all of the Week 2 NFL games played until the 20th of September. To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old, located in Michigan, and deposit at least $5 into your newly created DraftKings Michigan sportsbook account. After the $5+ deposit, bet $1 on any Week 2 NFL game, and you will be rewarded with eight $25 free bets! The free bets are only valid for 7 (seven) days, so use them quickly once you get them. These free bets are not redeemable for cash or transferable and must be placed as wagers. This is a phenomenal promotion that you should take advantage of if you are located in Michigan either as a resident or visitor.

