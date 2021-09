The Sparks took advantage of a Stewart-less Seattle Storm defeating them 81-53 on Sunday to keep their playoff push afloat. Defeating the Storm has surprisingly still kept the Sparks in playoff contention. They currently sit last in the Western Conference and 9th in the playoffs. They are tied with the New York Liberty with an 11-19 record, both teams just right on the tail of the 8th seeded Washington Mystics.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO