The stepfather of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who flew out to Wyoming to assist in the search for her, has now created a memorial where her body was found. James Schmidt, who is married to Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmit, put an arrangement of stones together in the shape of a cross at Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming radio station KGAB reports. The cross lays on a riverbed near where Petito’s remains were found on Sunday.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO