Motorcyclist injured in Clark County crash

SPRINGFIELD — One person has been transported to an area hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Clark County.

A crash between in motorcycle and another vehicle was reported in the area of the 2400 block of Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch records showed the crash was reported at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn more.

