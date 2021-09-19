CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, OH

Motorcyclist injured in Clark County crash

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXTkK_0c0Y7LTJ00

SPRINGFIELD — One person has been transported to an area hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle in Clark County.

A crash between in motorcycle and another vehicle was reported in the area of the 2400 block of Mechanicsburg Road in Springfield, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch records showed the crash was reported at approximately 7:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist was transported from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to dispatchers. Their condition is unknown at this time.

We’re working to learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer announces retirement after nearly 50 years in law enforcement

GREENVILLE — Darke County Sheriff Toby Spencer will retire from the department at the end of October, ending a 47-year career with the sheriff’s office. Spencer’s retirement will take effect Oct. 31. He spend the last 28 years as sheriff in the county after he was elected to eight terms by Darke County voters, Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker said in a media release Friday.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Feds charge DC cop with murder in police pursuit death

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An officer in the nation’s capital has been indicted on a murder charge for his role in a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that sparked two days of protests and clashes. Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Terrence Sutton, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, OH
Traffic
Clark County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Government
Clark County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Government
Springfield, OH
Crime & Safety
Springfield, OH
Traffic
Clark County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Clark County, OH
Springfield, OH
Accidents
City
Mechanicsburg, OH
City
Springfield, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: Grocery store gunman was vendor, didn't have target

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store did not appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon, police said. The entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the scene.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
64K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy