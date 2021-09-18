St Louis Park Bees take a pair from Redbirds

(St. Louis Park, Mn)The Alexandria Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team traveled to play the top rated team in the state of MN-- the St Louis Park Bees on a beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 70's. Their record before playing was 18 and 0. It was a tight 1-1 ballgame until St Louis Park scored 4 runs off of Chewbye Serum in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Redbirds scored one run when Brundell singled and scored when Serum singled him home but the scoring ended. Final score St Louis Park Bees 5, Alexandria Redbirds 2.