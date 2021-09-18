CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

St Louis Park Bees take a pair from Redbirds

By J Korkowski
voiceofalexandria.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Louis Park, Mn)The Alexandria Redbirds age 50 and older baseball team traveled to play the top rated team in the state of MN-- the St Louis Park Bees on a beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 70's. Their record before playing was 18 and 0. It was a tight 1-1 ballgame until St Louis Park scored 4 runs off of Chewbye Serum in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Redbirds scored one run when Brundell singled and scored when Serum singled him home but the scoring ended. Final score St Louis Park Bees 5, Alexandria Redbirds 2.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Louis Park, MN
Alexandria, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Hill

California utility charged with manslaughter in wildfire that killed 4

A California utility company has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a wildfire that killed four people last year, state prosecutors said Friday. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett announced the charge against Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in a news conference ahead of the one-year anniversary of the start of the fire in question.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Louis
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Schools without mask mandates are more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, CDC finds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new studies Friday that show enforcing masks in schools helps reduce the spread of COVID-19. One study looked at data from schools in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima Counties after they resumed in-person learning in late July for the 2021-22 academic year. The two counties account for roughly 75% of the state's population.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy