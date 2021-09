MARSHALL — After earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Black Hills State last week, the Southwest Minnesota State University soccer team looked to keep its momentum going in its home opener against Missouri Western State University on Sunday. The Mustangs and Griffons battled through regulation without a goal, forcing things to be settled in overtime. The two teams were close to having to play a second 10-minute session, but a goal by MWSU in the final minutes of the first overtime period ended up being the lone score of the afternoon in a 1-0 final.

