Westchester County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Westchester by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Westchester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Westchester County through 900 PM EDT At 823 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ossining, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ossining, Tarrytown, Hawthorne, Croton-on-Hudson, Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Elmsford, Armonk and Thornwood. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

