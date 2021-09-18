CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 38-17 win against Nevada

By Zac Carlson
Cover picture for the articleKansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media following the Wildcats' 38-17 win against Nevada on Saturday. “What a win. We challenged the guys early in the week that we needed to take the next step as a football team. We've been prepared for it, we kind of built for this, we knew the non-con schedule was going to be extremely difficult. We knew adversity had struck losing Skylar, and we challenged the guys to rise up, get their game to the next level and show that we can play with a really quality team like Nevada and I was so pleased with how we played throughout the game. There were some lulls, but give those guys credit. Nevada’s a really good football team, but for us to be able to rush the football like we did consistently is a credit to our offensive line and tight ends. For us to hit the big play is a credit to Will Howard. We'll talk about that and Daniel Imatorbhebhe for making a big play. That's a great offensive football team, and the quarterback's a dynamite player. Wide receiver number seven is a great player and we talked about having to make them one dimensional. I think they rushed for 25 yards and 23 carries, that's making them one dimensional. So overall, really pleased with the win, really pleased with the progress that we've made through three games. We have a lot of work to do. We've got to get a lot better. We got to get healed up because we're nicked up a little bit right now, but excited about the win and excited for the guys because they've earned this. They've worked their tails off since last winter, spring, summer, fall, to make sure that they improve this culture that we have and they improve the locker room and they improve on a daily basis and challenge each other and they did that today.”

