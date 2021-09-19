CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Splashdown: Watch first all-civilian crew complete SpaceX mission, return to Earth

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xv00q_0c0Y6LVW00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first all-civilian crew to visit space splashed down safely in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast Saturday, concluding a three-day mission aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

“Thanks so much SpaceX, that was a heck of a ride for us and we’re just getting started!” Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman said after the quartet’s triumphant return.

Meanwhile, SpaceX founder, CEO and Chief Engineer Elon Musk tweeted his congratulations to the crew shortly after splashdown.

The private mission, financed by billionaire entrepreneur Isaacman, orbited the Earth at an altitude of about 367 miles and circled the planet at a rate of roughly 15 orbits per day, CNBC reported.

Surpassing the International Space Station by 100 miles, the first U.S. space tourists savored views of Earth through a big bubble-shaped window added to the top of the capsule. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

Isaacman, who used the Inspiration4 mission to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was joined on the flight by fellow civilian crew members, Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux and mission specialist Chris Sembroski. Isaacman donated $100 million personally, and the mission’s website indicated that an additional $53.8 million in donations were committed as of Saturday night, CNBC reported.

Isaacman, 38, held a lottery for one of the four seats aboard the flight and awarded another seat as the grand prize in a competition for clients of his Allentown, Pennsylvania, payment-processing business, Shift4 Payments. Joining him on the flight were 29-year-old Arceneaux, a St. Jude physician assistant who was treated at the Memphis, Tennessee, hospital nearly two decades ago for bone cancer, and contest winners 42-year-old Sembroski, a data engineer in Everett, Washington, and 51-year-old Proctor, a community college educator, scientist and artist from Tempe, Arizona.

According to The Associated Press, four SpaceX flights are already booked to carry paying customers to the ISS, accompanied by former NASA astronauts. The first is targeted for early 2022, with three businessmen paying $55 million each for the experience. Meanwhile, Russia plans to take up an actor and film director for filming next month and a Japanese tycoon in December.

- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Three Big Marsquakes

The lander cleared enough dust from one solar panel to keep its seismometer on through the summer, allowing scientists to study the three biggest quakes they’ve seen on Mars. On September 18, NASA’s InSight lander celebrated its 1,000th Martian day, or sol, by measuring one of the biggest, longest-lasting marsquakes...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Memphis, TN
Industry
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Arizona State
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
Vox

The largest space telescope in history is about to blow our minds

Exploring strange new worlds. Understanding the origins of the universe. Searching for life in the galaxy. These are not the plot of a new science fiction movie, but the mission objectives of the James Webb Space Telescope, the long-awaited successor to the Hubble Space Telescope. NASA is building and launching the Webb in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canada.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

UN chief rips into billionaires Bezos and Branson for ‘joyriding in space’ while billions starve on Earth

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres at the General Assembly on Tuesday tore into billionaires for joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth.Mr Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and the poor in his opening speech and said a "malady of mistrust" is spreading across the globe as people strive to bring food to the table."I am here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened or more divided," he said.Billionaires Jeff Bezos and Richard...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
thedrive

Mysterious Stealthy Shape That Resembles Future Fighter Concepts Spotted At Radar Test Range (Updated)

The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's First Five B-21 Stealth Bombers Are in 'Final Assembly'

In June, we reported that two of the U.S. Air Force's B-21 stealth bombers were ready to take to the skies. While we haven't heard much or spotted them anywhere near the Edwards Base in California, there is definitely some rapid progress about the aircraft on the way to its first planned flight in 2022. The number of aircraft that are in final assembly has moved up to five, The Drive reported.
PALMDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet Earth#Cnbc#Shift4 Payments#The Associated Press#Iss#Japanese#Cox Media Group
thedrive

Our Best Look Yet At 'Rapid Dragon' Cargo Plane-Launched Stealth Cruise Missiles In Action

The concept of arming airlifters with cruise missiles is evolving quickly, which is a big deal for the Air Force, and possibly other air arms as well. The U.S. Air Force and Lockheed Martin have provided new looks and additional insights into a recent full demonstration of the Rapid Dragon air-launched palletized munitions concept. On this occasion, surrogate weapons were delivered from the cargo holds of a C-17A Globemaster III airlifter and an EC-130J Super J, a psychological warfare platform based on the classic Hercules transport. The development reinforces the swift pace established by this program, which 10 months ago existed only in concept form and is managed by the Air Force’s Strategic Development Planning and Experimentation (SDPE). Its implications could extend beyond the United States as well.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

In a first, Air Force flies 2 big MQ-9 Reaper drones from mainland to Hawaii as part of new maritime emphasis

The Air Force said it is flying two big MQ-9 Reaper drones for the first time from the continental United States to Hawaii to demonstrate the unmanned aircraft’s “untapped potential in a maritime environment ” and to participate in Exercise ACE Reaper at Marine Corps Base Hawaii—which will eventually have six of the aircraft based there.
HAWAII STATE
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Southern Texas

Here's how a powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
TEXAS STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

SAM TO BECOME HURRICANE ON SATURDAY, FLORIDA PATH FOR NOW

Rapid Intensification. 125 MPH Winds. Computer Models Diverge. Very Early In Forecast Track. Don’t Panic, Just Watch. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is still very early in the forecast path of Tropical Storm Sam, but the National Hurricane Center says the system will […] The article SAM TO BECOME HURRICANE ON SATURDAY, FLORIDA PATH FOR NOW appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
63K+
Followers
66K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy