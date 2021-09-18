CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't judge all Muslims by a few -- State Journal editorial from 20 years ago

bluemountaineagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 15, 2001:. Among the many images burned into the nation’s collective memory this week were pictures of Palestinians, children and adults, firing rifles into the air and celebrating that thousands of Americans had been killed in acts of terror. As much as PLO leader Yasser Arafat seemed genuine in his condolences for what happened in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, it may take action much more tangible before the average American will be able to generate much sympathy for the Palestinian cause.

Kosher harvest: N.Y. Jews travel here for the grain

ENTERPRISE — Why is this wheat different from all other wheat?. Because it can be made into matzah, the thin, crisp unleavened bread, traditionally eaten by Jewish people during the Passover seder — when a child will ask the first of four traditional questions from the Haggadah, — “Why is this night different than all other nights?” The answer is that it was the night the God had the angel of death “pass over” the homes of the ancient Israelites while they were still in bondage in Egypt.
ENTERPRISE, OR
TIME

Why We Must Hear the Warning in Frederick Douglass' 'Sources of Danger to the Republic' Today

On Jan. 3, 1867, nearly two years after the end of the Civil War, Frederick Douglass stood before a full house of hundreds of African Americans at Philadelphia’s National Hall. He had been invited to speak in a Black lecture series organized by William Still, famous for his work on the Underground Railroad. As recounted by the Philadelphia Daily Evening Telegraph , the celebrated African American singer Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield performed several arias before Douglass’s introduction. Douglass then took the stage to speak on the “ Sources of Danger to the Republic .” The Telegraph reported that he “was frequently interrupted by applause, and evidently made the best effort of his life.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
