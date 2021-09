San Jose Sharks General Manager Doug Wilson and Head Coach Bob Boughner have jointly announced that John Maclean has been hired as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. Bob Boughner said of the hiring, “John’s experience speaks for itself, and he checks a lot of the boxes we were hoping to fill with this role — He has won the Stanley Cup as a player and a coach and knows how to relate to today’s player. In doing our diligence for this role, I spoke with many people, and everyone had great things to say about John as both a coach and a person.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO