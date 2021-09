Five months after coming out as gay, the season 23 star of 'The Bachelor' is seen enjoying the beach and packing on the PDA at the Four Seasons with Jordan C. Brown. AceShowbiz - Colton Underwood seemed to have found his love. Five months after coming out as a gay, the season 23 star of "The Bachelor" was spotted kissing and packing on the PDA with his new rumored boyfriend.

HAWAII STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO