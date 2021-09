IOWA CITY — Kent State is a rising team in the Mid-American Conference and that might be because of its young head coach, Sean Lewis. Lewis started with the Golden Flashes in 2018 and is one of the youngest head coach in the FBS \at the age of 35. At Kent State, he installed an up-tempo, no huddle offense with a quarterback that spreads the ball around to a variety of talent, which is why it’s hard to pick the top-five players. Standout statistics this early in the season are hard to find after a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M and a 60-10 win over VMI.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO