BaconFest.mp4

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – "Bacon" was back Saturday in Geistown. After Fall'in Baconfest took a one-year hiatus, BigDogz Grill owner Mike Ziants was back to gobble down a basket full of the cured meat alongside five fellow contestants in a three-minute race for the 2021 Bacon Eating Contest prize. That prize:...
ALTOONA – Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm won the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday with a time of 19:36.89. Dumm also won the Big Valley Invitational on Sept. 4. Twin sister Danielle Dumm finished in third place at 20:21.54. Bedford’s Avrey Weaverling (21:38.12), Meah Eshelman (22:11.54) and Jessica Dibert...
The following winners were named in the Shirley Gaynor & Helen Hinchman Memorial Exhibit at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County:. • $1,000 Helen C. Hinchman Platinum Award to Georgia Akers for “Self-Portrait.”. • $900 Helen C. Hinchman Legacy Award to Diana L. Williams for “Too Soon Gone.”. •...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 11th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown. The event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area. The girls game will begin at 5...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown father has become a social-media sensation after a video of him singing the national anthem at a high school soccer game went viral. Mark Lux decided to fill in when The Star-Spangled Banner couldn't be played at his daughter's Greater Johnstown varsity soccer game against Somerset Area on Monday.
Comments / 0