CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

BaconFest.mp4

By David Hurst
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix contestants devoured baskets full of bacon Saturday during Fall'in BaconFest.

www.tribdem.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune-Democrat

Forest Hills' Delaney Dumm claims invite gold

ALTOONA – Forest Hills junior Delaney Dumm won the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational on Saturday with a time of 19:36.89. Dumm also won the Big Valley Invitational on Sept. 4. Twin sister Danielle Dumm finished in third place at 20:21.54. Bedford’s Avrey Weaverling (21:38.12), Meah Eshelman (22:11.54) and Jessica Dibert...
ALTOONA, PA
The Tribune-Democrat

CACCC art exhibit winners announced

The following winners were named in the Shirley Gaynor & Helen Hinchman Memorial Exhibit at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County:. • $1,000 Helen C. Hinchman Platinum Award to Georgia Akers for “Self-Portrait.”. • $900 Helen C. Hinchman Legacy Award to Diana L. Williams for “Too Soon Gone.”. •...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
The Tribune-Democrat

Santa Fund Soccer Classic set for Nov. 18

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 11th annual Santa Fund Soccer Classic will be played on Thursday, Nov. 18, at Trojan Stadium in Johnstown. The event features area high school seniors in an all-star format, with participants selected from schools in The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area. The girls game will begin at 5...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mp4#Baconfest

Comments / 0

Community Policy