Milton, MA

TC Alumni News | Joe Reedy Hired on as New Head Coach for the Women’s Basketball Program at @CurryColonels

By Admin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe would like to announce and congratulate TC 2011 Alumni, Joe Reedy for recently being hired on as the new head coach for the Women’s Basketball program at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts. Joe played for the Timber Creek varsity basketball team under Coach Ron Schadegg in 2009-2010 where the Wolves went 15-11 on the season and losing a heartbreaker in the district semifinals in double overtime. Check out the full story by clicking on the link below.

