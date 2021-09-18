This Alfa Romeo GTS coupe could be the brand’s latest shot at resurrection in 2021

There’s a one-in-six chance that the gorgeous Alfa Romeo you see here and on the cover of this issue is the exact same vehicle that appeared on the first cover of Road & Track in 1947. Our first issue featured a photo from the 1946 René le Bègue Cup, a grand prix held in Saint-Cloud, just outside of Paris. It showed unsung French racing hero Jean-Pierre Wimille leading the pack in a works Alfa Romeo 158, a car nicknamed “Alfetta” because of its small-displacement engine. It’s impossible to know which of the six Alfettas built appeared on our first cover—Alfa frequently switched chassis numbers between cars, a not-uncommon practice at the time. Old race cars weren’t national treasures back then, just outdated sporting equipment. Alfa built the first Alfettas in the late Thirties and reportedly hid them in a cheese factory during World War II. Once racing resumed in Europe, Alfa dug out its 158s, and they became the cars to beat in grand prix racing. In total, the Alfettas, with their supercharged 1.5-liter straight-eights, won 47 out of 54 races entered, a stunning 87 percent win rate. They dominated the first two years of Formula 1, delivering titles for Giuseppe Farina in 1950 and Juan Manuel Fangio in ’51. Wimille dropped out of the 1946 Saint-Cloud race with a failed clutch. It was the only race Alfa lost that year. There’s no better car to live on the cover of this issue, which celebrates the joy and beauty of analog automotive enthusiasm.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO