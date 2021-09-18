CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Alfa Romeo GTS coupe could be the brand’s latest shot at resurrection in 2021

By Gaurav Sood
yankodesign.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the brand’s future uncertain, the Alfa Romeo GTS is the perfect catalyst to set the chain reaction into action again. The coupe is a balanced mix of styling, aesthetics and everything an automotive enthusiast demands from a compact modern set of four-wheels. Alfa Romeo is one automotive brand that...

Carscoops

Oletha Coupe Is A BMW Z8 Lookalike With A Fixed Top And A 450+ HP E92 M3 Engine

Say hello to the Oletha, a car brought to life by Smit Vehicle Engineering that is essentially the BMW Z8 Coupe that the Bavarian automaker never made as its retro-styled sportscar that paid tribute to the classic 507 was only ever produced as a roadster. The automotive start-up describes it as “our love letter to the BMW of our childhoods.”
CARS
Road & Track

Visiting the Alfa Romeo that Launched Road & Track

There’s a one-in-six chance that the gorgeous Alfa Romeo you see here and on the cover of this issue is the exact same vehicle that appeared on the first cover of Road & Track in 1947. Our first issue featured a photo from the 1946 René le Bègue Cup, a grand prix held in Saint-Cloud, just outside of Paris. It showed unsung French racing hero Jean-Pierre Wimille leading the pack in a works Alfa Romeo 158, a car nicknamed “Alfetta” because of its small-displacement engine. It’s impossible to know which of the six Alfettas built appeared on our first cover—Alfa frequently switched chassis numbers between cars, a not-uncommon practice at the time. Old race cars weren’t national treasures back then, just outdated sporting equipment. Alfa built the first Alfettas in the late Thirties and reportedly hid them in a cheese factory during World War II. Once racing resumed in Europe, Alfa dug out its 158s, and they became the cars to beat in grand prix racing. In total, the Alfettas, with their supercharged 1.5-liter straight-eights, won 47 out of 54 races entered, a stunning 87 percent win rate. They dominated the first two years of Formula 1, delivering titles for Giuseppe Farina in 1950 and Juan Manuel Fangio in ’51. Wimille dropped out of the 1946 Saint-Cloud race with a failed clutch. It was the only race Alfa lost that year. There’s no better car to live on the cover of this issue, which celebrates the joy and beauty of analog automotive enthusiasm.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Italian#Disco Volante Spider#Tipo 33 Stradale#Ev#Dodge#Mustang
Autosport Online

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

Bottas announced on Monday that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the 2021 season after five years at Brackley, ending his long-running partnership with Lewis Hamilton. The team’s decision to sign George Russell for 2022 prompted Bottas to reunite with former F3 and GP3 team boss Frederic...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Donkervoort's Latest Track Toy Could Be The Most Customizable Car Ever

When one thinks of the most customizable cars in the world, the likes of bespoke Rolls-Royce models like the Phantom spring to mind, and you can throw Bentley in there as well. But Dutch automaker Donkervoort is taking custom car design to another level with its D8 GTO Individual Series. This is to be the last road-going version of the D8 GTO and that's why Donkervoort has raised outputs to 435 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty in a car that weighs around 1,500 pounds. It also looks like nothing else on the road, but this extreme sports car's primary selling point is that the customer can customize it in virtually any way that they want.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Alfa Romeo GT restomod packs Giulia Quadrifoglio firepower

They say you can't improve on perfection, but Germany's Emilia Auto is giving it a shot. The company has resurrected the classic Alfa Romeo GT coupe by stuffing it with the engine from a modern Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Unveiled in 1963, the Alfa Romeo GT became an icon thanks...
CARS
gtspirit.com

2023 Mercedes CLE: Could Mercedes be Saving a V8 for the C63 Coupe/Cabrio?

Imagine this, behold the new 2023 Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 AMG Coupe powered by the award winning 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine with an output…the kind of dreams that get you into trouble with environmentalists. This is pure speculation, and we have nothing solid to go by except hope that this is...
CARS
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Alfa Romeo CEO Won't "Sell An iPad With A Car Around It"

As cars get more technologically advanced, touchscreens and haptic feedback controls are replacing traditional physical buttons and switches. You won't find many physical controls inside the high-tech Mercedes EQS, for example, as most functions are controlled on a swanky, albeit optional, 56-inch Hyperscreen spanning almost the entire width of the dashboard.
TECHNOLOGY
motor1.com

Maserati GranTurismo spy shots show coupe still covered in camo

Maserati counties to keep the next-generation GranTurismo hidden under a slick camouflage wrap and distracting foam cladding. The car hasn’t lost a lick of camouflage since we first saw it with its own body panels a few months ago, and a new batch of spy shots from Walter Vayr on Facebook shows Maserati is pretty serious about keeping the car’s design hidden from curious eyes.
CARS
Motorious

1972 Alfa Romeo Montreal Is A Rare Sight

Rarely seen in the United States, this rare classic Alfa Romeo Montreal can be yours. Marcello Gandini with the Carrozzeria Bertone introduced the Alfa Romeo Montreal to the public in 1967 at the Expo 67 World’s Fair in Montreal, Canada. The public gave the model a great reception and so the automaker made it a production model. Once it did go into production, only 3,925 were made, and of those, only 100 made it to North America. Examples like this model are extremely rare to find in the U.S.
BUYING CARS
AutoGuide.com

2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio: Still the Sporty SUV Summit

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 13.9/10.3/12.3. Starting Price (USD): $82,845 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $89,890 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $102,185 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $105,930 (inc. dest.) Lots of cars have some similar setup sprouting from behind their steering wheels. More often than not, they’re glorified buttons, with...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2025 Alfa Romeo GTS Render Imagines A Muscular Italian Rival To The BMW M2

This is an independent study for a GTS coupe by automotive designer Guilherme Araujo that is neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. The automotive world would be a much better place if automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Alfa Romeo offered direct rivals to the BMW M2. Sadly, they don’t, but that hasn’t stopped designer Guilherme Araujo from imagining what an M2 rival from Alfa Romeo could look like.
CARS
MySanAntonio

First Drive: The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Is a Gorgeous, Thrilling Driver's Car

“Dare to be different” is a clarion call often ignored in the modern automotive landscape. That’s especially true among luxury brands, who work hard to establish a strong, singular identity that can be pasted across an entire lineup of automobiles and then more easily marketed to badge-savvy buyers. Platform sharing, rigid design languages and small stables of amazingly capable but remarkably similar engines have blurred the boundaries between one model and the next.
CARS
Motor1.com

Future Alfa Romeo Models To Have 'As Few Screens As Possible'

Electrification is the imminent future of the automotive industry, it's hard to deny that. However, among the technological developments of automobiles are the increasing screen real-estate in modern cars. In fact, automakers have gone a long way to insert as many screens as possible in new cars. Case in point: the MBUX Hyperscreen found in the new Mercedes EQS flagship EV.
CARS
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Porsche Macan GTS makes the gas-powered Macan’s last stand

Porsche’s smallest SUV, the Macan, makes its final stand with a 2022 refresh before it switches over to battery-electric power for its next generation. The GTS is now the top performing and most powerful Macan variant, with the Turbo biting the dust for 2022. An all-electric Macan will surely feature greater acceleration, but the GTS made a final claim for its own existence on some of my favorite roads around Los Angeles with superb handling and a burbling twin-turbo V-6 soundtrack that the electric won’t provide.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale Spied Back On The Road Following Production Delay

Spy photos show the Alfa Romeo Tonale hitting the road once again after the small crossover’s launch was delayed following some unhappiness from the brand’s new CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato. Said to be unhappy with the plug-in hybrid version’s performance, Imparato reportedly pushed the unveiling of the production vehicle back three...
CARS

