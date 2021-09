A Hanford man initially marked as "missing" and later "killed in action" in World War II is set to return home to a hero's burial this month. Pfc. Royal Lawrence Waltz was killed on the opening day of the Battle of Tarawa, on Nov. 20 1943. His remains were recovered by the non-profit group History Flight in 2019 and subsequently identified through DNA testing utilizing the DNA of his niece, Patricia Verheul.

9 DAYS AGO